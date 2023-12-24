BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
Three die in Sanghar road accident

NNI Published 24 Dec, 2023 04:00am

SANGHAR: Three members of a same family died and several others injured in a tragic road accident in Sanghar on Saturday.

According to witnesses, the driver of the bus, which was on its way to Quetta (Noshki) from Sanghar, was driving the vehicle at a high speed when it hit the ill-fated motorcycle from behind, killing father, mother and their daughter on the spot.

As a result, all three family members died on the spot while the driver of the bus and conductor got critically injured. Some people on the bus also received minor injuries.

The deceased, identified as Malik Adnan, his wife Asma and daughter Zainab Fatima, belonged to Malik tribe from Chak Number 7. Bodies of the dead have been shifted to Civil Hospital Sanghar.

