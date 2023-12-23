FM Jilani visits Kuwaiti Embassy

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani visited the Kuwaiti Embassy in Islamabad to offer condolences on the sad demise of late Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, the caretaker foreign minister lauded the visionary leadership of the late Kuwaiti Emir and admired him as a well-wisher of Pakistan who made sterling contributions for the development of Pakistan-Kuwait bilateral relations.

