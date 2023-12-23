BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
CM pays surprise visit of Children's hospital

Recorder Report Published 23 Dec, 2023 06:16am

LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Friday paid a surprise visit to Children's Hospital where parents of children undergoing treatment had raised concerns regarding the delayed issuance of CT scans and MRI reports, which were provided three days later.

Following immediate verification of the complaints, the CM telephonically directed the health secretary that all hospitals must adhere to a 24-hour timeline for providing CT scans and MRI reports to patients. Hospitals found to be causing delays in delivering CT scans and MRI reports will face administrative actions; he warned and emphasized that any delay in providing CT scans and MRI reports will not be tolerated, and the timely delivery of reports to patients will be monitored at all levels.

During his visit, the CM inspected various wards, interacted with the parents of children and monitored the medical facilities. He also inspected the upgradation work; engaged with the laborers and assessed the progress.

Moreover, the Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman Friday distributed helmets among motorcyclists to inaugurate a road safety campaign organized by the Bank of Punjab. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Secretary said that there is a need to raise awareness about road safety to prevent fatal accidents. He said that the launch of the campaign by Bank of Punjab is commendable. The Chief Secretary said that fatal accidents can be avoided by following the traffic rules, adding that motorcyclists must use helmets to make their journey safe.

President Bank of Punjab Zafar Masood also distributed helmets. The Additional Chief Secretary, secretaries of Home Department, Finance and officials of Bank of Punjab were also present on the occasion.

