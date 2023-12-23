BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
World

Israel envoy says UN focused only on aid to Gaza, not hostages crisis

Reuters Published 23 Dec, 2023 12:03am

JERUSALEM: Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations criticised the Security Council for its response to the Oct. 7 Hamas attack following a Friday vote to boost humanitarian aid to Gaza.

“The U.N.’s focus only on aid mechanisms to Gaza is unnecessary and disconnected from reality - Israel is already allowing aid deliveries at the required scale,” said Gilad Erdan. “The U.N. should have focused on the humanitarian crisis of the hostages.”

UN Security Council acts to boost aid to Gaza after US abstains

Erdan also thanked the United States for its strong support of Israel during the negotiations on the resolution, which he said maintained Israel’s security authority to inspect aid entering Gaza.

Israel UN humanitarian aid to gaza Israeli envoy hostages crisis

