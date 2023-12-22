246 individuals involved in encroachments arrested

LAHORE: On the second day of operation against the encroachment mafia in all 9 zones of the city, the Lahore district administration arrested 246 individuals involved in encroachments, 363 sheds and makeshift structures were demolished, and 189 restaurants and shops were sealed.

According to the administration, throughout the city, the anti-encroachment teams comprising the Lahore district administration, the Municipal Corporation Lahore, and the police visited various parts of the city to remove encroachments.

