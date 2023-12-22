Steps urged for export of bananas to Central Asia

HYDERABAD: Agricultural and economic experts emphasising screening of imported seeds, urged that necessary measures must be taken for the export of bananas to Central Asia.

Addressing a workshop on “Exploring G-9 banana export prospects” hosted by Sindh Agricultural University, in collaboration with Pakistan Horticulture Development and Export Company (PHDEC), they asked for coping with the effects of all banana diseases

Dr Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University said that Sindh is the largest banana producing province of Pakistan and there are many opportunities to earn more money by exporting bananas to the Central Asian market.

He said that we are working together with the different Agricultural Research Institutes, while tissue culture banana plants are also being prepared.

Former Provincial Minister for Agriculture Hassan Ali Chaniho said that due to the lack of better marketing opportunities, the farmers of Sindh are forced to sell their produce at a low price. He said as the minister, had he tried for a terminal for agri export, but the authorities had denied.

Dr Mubarak Ahmed Khan of Trade Development Authority said that by adopting quality, better agricultural policy, post-harvesting process and better packaging to bring the banana production to the global market, the banana of Sindh can be easily exported to other countries.

In this regard the National Logistics Corporation has now brought refrigerated containers, and with their help bananas can be easily sent to Uzbekistan and other countries. He said in Sindh, district-level commercial labs are required for achieving better production of bananas.

Progressive Farmer Syed Nadeem Shah said that no disease of banana is incurable and there is a need for research on it.

Banana farmer Syed Shabeer ul Hassan Shah said that there is no authentic data about the banana crop and its production; all the stakeholders involved in the agriculture sector need to build a strong chain.

Professor Dr Abdul Mubeen Lodhi said that there should be complete screening of all seeds coming from outside the country and tissue culture should be promoted to get rid of banana diseases.

PHDEC CEO Athar Hussain Khokhar started the workshop by stating his objectives. The event was attended by the officers of Pakistan's trade missions abroad, Muhammad Farooq (Kazakhstan), Attaullah Khan (Uzbekistan) and Mozam Ali Sahito (Azerbaijan), who reviewed the opportunities and challenges of exporting bananas to their respective countries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023