CBD Punjab CEO inspects Captain Karnal Sher Shaheed flyover

Press Release Published 22 Dec, 2023 05:22am

LAHORE: Imran Amin, CEO of CBD Punjab on Thursday inspected the final stages of the Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed flyover, formerly known as Ghora Chowk.

Accompanied by Brigadier Amir Rao, Director Land 4 Corps, Mohammad Omer, Executive Director Commercial CBD Punjab, Riaz Hussain, Executive Director Technical CBD Punjab, and other senior officials, the visit marked the culmination of efforts to enhance Lahore’s infrastructure and pay tribute to the heroic legacy of Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed.

This landmark initiative, spearheaded by Punjab Central Business District Development Authority is set for inauguration by the Chief Minister Punjab, Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi.

CEO Imran Amin conducted a thorough review of the project’s final elements, ensuring its readiness for public access. In line with honouring Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed, the Ghora Chowk flyover has been officially renamed, a proposal graciously approved by Chief Minister Punjab.

Speaking about the project’s completion, CEO Imran Amin expressed, “We deeply honour the sacrifices of our martyrs, and their bravery will forever resonate in our hearts. The project is now finalized and will be accessible to the public shortly.”

The successful and timely completion of the project, under the directive of Chief Minister Punjab, reflects the relentless commitment and round-the-clock efforts of the technical teams from CBD Punjab, NLC, and Nespak.

