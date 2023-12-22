Senate panel sees implementation issues behind uncontrolled fog

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change on Thursday observed that fog persists in the region, suggesting a possible flaw in the implementation of the methodology being used for controlling it.

The meeting was held with Senator Seemee Ezdi in the chair here on Thursday.

The committee members emphasised the urgent issue of fog in various cities of Punjab. The committee chairperson initiated the discussion by pointing out that this critical matter is often considered only when it’s too late.

Officers from the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination provided a briefing on the factors contributing to air pollution in Punjab’s cities.

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination officers explained that a significant portion of pollution is due to traffic smoke. They presented their legal and institutional framework for smog prevention and control. They also highlighted weaknesses in watch and ward, work prosecution, collaboration, presence, operations, and monitoring.

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination officers admitted some industries in the north of Lahore violated their standardised procedures. They mentioned their forward strategy involves strengthening field officers, presence, drone surveillance, improved and timely reporting, and daily debriefing sessions.

They initiated the ECO Watch Android app for accurate mapping of irritants, ensuring daily monitoring of actions, and tracking pollutant footprints. They also reported implementing 80 per cent effective emission control to reduce black smoke.

The committee chairperson expressed that, despite these efforts, fog persists in the region, suggesting a possible flaw in the implementation of their methodology. Officers concluded that local pollutants such as transport, fugitive dust, and uncontrollable dry sweeping contribute to environmental degradation, while industrial contributions to pollution have significantly decreased.

Senator Dr Mohammad Humayun Mohmand highlighted that the issues are not being addressed correctly, with progress stagnant compared to the previous year. He recommended a reassessment of the monitoring of the Air Quality Index (AQI).

Senator Taj Haider also suggested a clear policy for transportation to mitigate pollution issues.

The committee members also discussed the complaint about Seraph Pharmaceutical Islamabad. The officers revealed that legal action was initiated on September 25, 2023, and a personal hearing was promptly extended in response to the complaint about their wood slates, which were alleged to contribute to uncontrolled burning and pollution.

The company requested 20 days to address and eliminate the pollution-causing factor. However, the next day, they learned that the industry had been sealed by ICT. Therefore, they will proceed with legal action once the company is operational again.

The secretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination provided a briefing on COP28, explaining that Pakistan, the UAE, the Philippines, and Saudi Arabia were elected for the Loss and Damage Fund.

The Loss and Damage Fund was successfully operationalised under the World Bank, with a pledge of more than $792 million, and Pakistan played a vital role in its operationalisation during COP27 and COP28. Additionally, Pakistan was nominated to the Santiago Network Board in COP28, as well.

Addressing climate change financing, the secretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination added that funding priorities for mitigation and adaptation, ranging from 34 to 66 per cent, have been initiated. The recognition of ocean and coastal systems-based mitigation has also been included in the Global Stocktake (GST) of COP28.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023