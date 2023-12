COQUELLES: French unions on Thursday announced the end of a wildcat strike that paralysed train travel through the Channel tunnel between France and Britain, saying the route would shortly reopen.

Striking French sailors block Calais port, Channel Tunnel

"The crisis Eurotunnel industrial action is coming to an end... Channel tunnel activity will resume this evening," said union delegate Franck Herent, citing negotiations with management that "bore results that satisfy us".