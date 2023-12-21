BAFL 48.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.04%)
BIPL 20.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
BOP 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.14%)
CNERGY 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (11.59%)
DFML 15.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.5%)
DGKC 75.24 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.54%)
FABL 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.83%)
FCCL 18.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.32%)
FFL 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.78%)
GGL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.01%)
HBL 119.68 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.56%)
HUBC 117.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.76%)
HUMNL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.86%)
KEL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.92%)
LOTCHEM 25.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
MLCF 38.98 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.02%)
OGDC 116.63 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (1.86%)
PAEL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (7.33%)
PIBTL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.05%)
PIOC 112.58 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.2%)
PPL 122.81 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.33%)
PRL 32.12 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (5.14%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 75.23 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.66%)
SSGC 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.38%)
TELE 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
TPLP 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.26%)
TRG 86.83 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.78%)
UNITY 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.64%)
BR100 6,482 Increased By 72 (1.12%)
BR30 23,642 Increased By 364.5 (1.57%)
KSE100 62,694 Increased By 245.6 (0.39%)
KSE30 20,939 Increased By 45.3 (0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Bank Makramah Limited appoints Hussain Lootah its board’s chair

BR Web Desk Published 21 Dec, 2023 04:29pm

The Board of Directors (BoD) of Bank Makramah Limited (BML), formerly known as Summit Bank Limited, has appointed Abdulla Nasser Abdulla Hussain Lootah as the chairperson of the board.

The bank shared the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

“We like to inform that the board has approved the budget of the bank for the financial year ending on December 31, 2024, and further Abdulla Nasser Abdulla Hussain Lootah has been appointed as the chairman of the BoD of the bank in place of Waseem Mehdi Syed with an immediate effect,” read the notice.

Earlier in July, the bank had said that its BoD had acceded to change the name of SMBL to Bank Makramah Limited, which was followed by the approval of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Last month, following Federal Cabinet’s approval, the name of Summit Bank Limited was changed to Bank Makramah Limited (BML).

“We are pleased to inform you that the name of ‘Summit Bank Limited’ has been changed to ‘Bank Makramah Limited’ (abbreviated as “BML”) with effect from November 07, 2023,” said the bank in a notice to the bourse, back then.

The name change came after prominent UAE investor Nasser Abdulla Hussain Lootah acquired a controlling stake in Summit Bank.

In April, Lootah subscribed to 3.98 billion new shares of the bank at Rs2.51 per share, which translates into a subscription amount of Rs10 billion, giving him a majority equity stake.

Summit Bank Limited Nasser Abdulla Hussain Lootah PSX notice Pakistan Stock Market Bank Makramah Limited

Comments

1000 characters

Bank Makramah Limited appoints Hussain Lootah its board’s chair

Inter-bank: rupee registers eighth consecutive gain against US dollar

Open-market: rupee edges higher against US dollar

Israel orders more Gaza evacuations as envoys seek truce

World waits on US as Security Council Gaza resolution stalled

Correction mode: KSE-100 loses over 500 points during trading

Pakistan startup Sehat Kahani announces $2.7mn Series A round

Attock Refinery resumes ‘normal operations’ as stock upliftment improves

Social media platform X back up after global outage

Pakistan pacer Khurram Shahzad ruled out of Australia Test series

Read more stories