Ukraine’s Kyivstar reports difficulties with voice communications

KYIV: Ukraine’s biggest mobile operator, which was hit by a mass cyberattack earlier this month, said on Wednesday it was experiencing new difficulties with voice communication in some regions.

“Dear subscribers, we are aware that you are currently experiencing difficulties with voice communication and the mobile app in a number of cities in western and southern Ukraine,” Kyivstar said on Facebook. “The company’s specialists are working to restore services.

We are doing our best to fix the technical issues as soon as possible,“ it added.

Telecoms company Veon said on Tuesday that its unit Kyivstar had restored all communications services after they were disrupted by a mass cyberattack last week.