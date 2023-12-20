BAFL 48.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.25%)
BIPL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.41%)
BOP 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
CNERGY 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
DFML 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-6.19%)
DGKC 74.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-3.78%)
FABL 31.36 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.82%)
FCCL 18.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.98%)
FFL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.71%)
GGL 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-8.12%)
HBL 119.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUBC 118.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.68%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.89%)
KEL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (11.55%)
LOTCHEM 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.07%)
MLCF 38.21 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.66%)
OGDC 114.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-1.71%)
PAEL 21.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-4.59%)
PIBTL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.67%)
PIOC 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.29%)
PPL 121.20 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.49%)
PRL 30.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.83%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
SNGP 74.00 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.76%)
SSGC 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-7.05%)
TPLP 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.62%)
TRG 86.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.39%)
UNITY 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-7.65%)
BR100 6,428 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.47%)
BR30 23,346 Decreased By -10.8 (-0.05%)
KSE100 62,448 Decreased By -385 (-0.61%)
KSE30 20,894 Decreased By -108.5 (-0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Ukraine’s Kyivstar reports difficulties with voice communications

Reuters Published 20 Dec, 2023 01:57pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

KYIV: Ukraine’s biggest mobile operator, which was hit by a mass cyberattack earlier this month, said on Wednesday it was experiencing new difficulties with voice communication in some regions.

“Dear subscribers, we are aware that you are currently experiencing difficulties with voice communication and the mobile app in a number of cities in western and southern Ukraine,” Kyivstar said on Facebook. “The company’s specialists are working to restore services.

We are doing our best to fix the technical issues as soon as possible,“ it added.

Ukraine’s top mobile operator hit by biggest cyberattack of war

Telecoms company Veon said on Tuesday that its unit Kyivstar had restored all communications services after they were disrupted by a mass cyberattack last week.

Kyivstar

Comments

1000 characters

Ukraine’s Kyivstar reports difficulties with voice communications

Correction continues: KSE-100 Index sheds nearly 600 points during trading

Intra-day update: rupee maintains upward momentum against US dollar

Open-market: rupee uchanged against US dollar

National Saving Schemes: CDNS revises rates of return downwards

Pakistan’s power generation cost jumps nearly 20% in November

Pakistan believes in maintaining balanced relationships with all friendly countries: COAS

Colorado court blocks Trump from presidential primary ballot

New austerity steps await govt nod

GPPs settlement: ECC may approve Rs262.075bn TSG

Appointment Rules of 2020: LHC declares appointment of chairman, members ATIR illegal

Read more stories