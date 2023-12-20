BAFL 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.21%)
BIPL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.61%)
BOP 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.67%)
CNERGY 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
DFML 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.05%)
DGKC 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.99%)
FABL 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.64%)
FCCL 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.9%)
FFL 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.24%)
GGL 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-5.61%)
HBL 119.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.5%)
HUBC 118.42 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.36%)
HUMNL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.46%)
KEL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.84%)
LOTCHEM 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
MLCF 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
OGDC 116.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 22.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PIBTL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
PIOC 112.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.08%)
PPL 119.69 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.22%)
PRL 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.87%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.59%)
SNGP 72.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.81%)
SSGC 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.76%)
TELE 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.85%)
TPLP 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.39%)
TRG 84.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.6%)
UNITY 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.02%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-8.82%)
BR100 6,448 Decreased By -10.7 (-0.17%)
BR30 23,328 Decreased By -29 (-0.12%)
KSE100 62,756 Decreased By -77.1 (-0.12%)
KSE30 20,978 Decreased By -24.3 (-0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s fuel oil imports, bunker exports fall in November

Reuters Published 20 Dec, 2023 11:34am

SINGAPORE: China’s fuel oil imports fell in November after rebounding in October, while exports for bunkering also fell, customs data showed on Wednesday.

Imports totalled 1.21 million tons in November, down 33% from October and 17% lower from November last year, General Administration of Customs data showed.

The imports included purchases under ordinary trade, which are subject to import duty and consumption tax, as well as imports into bonded storage.

Volumes rebounded in October as independent refiners re-emerged to source fuel oil to use as refinery feedstock, but retreated in November due to the high inventory levels, industry sources said.

But fuel oil imports have shown signs of picking up again in December, as the Chinese government granted an additional 3 million metric tons of fuel oil import quotas in late November.

“Buyers rush to fulfil the fresh additional three million (tons) quota till the end of the year,” said Emril Jamil, senior analyst for crude and fuel oil at LSEG Oil Research.

China’s November oil refinery runs fall on prior month

China’s December fuel oil inflows have exceeded November’s, Jamil added.

Meanwhile, China’s exports of low sulphur marine fuel, measured mostly by sales from bonded storage for vessels plying international routes, totalled 1.31 million tons in November, down 6% from October, though up 6% from a year earlier.

Marine fuel sales have also trended lower at other key global bunker hubs, including Singapore and the UAE’s Fujairah.

The table below shows China’s fuel oil imports and exports in metric tons. The exports section largely captures China’s low sulphur oil bunkering sales along its coast.

China fuel oil imports

Comments

1000 characters

China’s fuel oil imports, bunker exports fall in November

World Bank approves $350mn financing for Pakistan

Intra-day update: rupee maintains upward momentum against US dollar

GPPs settlement: ECC may approve Rs262.075bn TSG

Appointment Rules of 2020: LHC declares appointment of chairman, members ATIR illegal

ECP ‘discrepancies’: Lawyers’ bodies urge SC to take notice

Electoral procedures begin

‘Elderly politicians’ are no solution: Bilawal

At least 127 die in northwest China earthquake

New era of Sino-Pak trade ties: First shipment of dried chillies sent to China

UN weighs new ceasefire call

Read more stories