Gold prices improve slightly

KARACHI: Gold prices on Tuesday continued inching up on the local market, traders said. They grew by another Rs400 to Rs217600 per tola and Rs343 to Rs186557 per 10 grams.

On the world market, gold prices stood for $2047 per ounce, which the local market further adds on with a $20 premium for the domestic bullion trade.

Silver was available for Rs2670 per ounce and Rs2289.09 per 10 grams. International silver price was quoted as $24 an ounce, traders said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023