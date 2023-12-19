EFP organises 1st Disability Inclusion Excellence Awards 2023

KARACHI: Employers Federation of Pakistan (EFP) in collaboration with the Pakistan Business and Disability Network on Monday organized 1st Disability Inclusion Excellence Awards 2023 at local hotel here.

This Disability Inclusion Excellence Award honored employers with exemplary disability inclusion practices. After having received an impressive 230 nominations from various industries, the judging process entailed a thorough evaluation based on standardized criteria.

The selected award winners demonstrated a strong commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace environment, ensuring that their policies and practices accommodated individuals with disabilities.

The ceremony was also attended by Dr. Saad Khalid Niaz, the Interim Minister of Health, Social Welfare, and Public Health Engineering from the Government of Sindh as chief guest.

Among others who attended the ceremony were the representatives of International Labour Organization (ILO), Sighsavers Pakistan, UNICEF and EFP.

Addressing a ceremony, Health Minister Dr Saad Khalid Niaz congratulated the award winners and applauded the organizers of the event. He said empowering every individual, irrespective of ability, is not just a duty; it's the cornerstone of a compassionate society. He added that the Disability Inclusion Excellence Awards 2023 illuminate our collective commitment to fostering inclusivity, and I am honored to be part of this transformative journey." He said equality is must to support differently-abled persons by providing them equal opportunities to grow.

President EFP Malik Tahir Javiad said EFP is proud to celebrate excellence in disability inclusion through the Disability Inclusion Excellence Awards. This event showcases our commitment to fostering workplaces that are truly inclusive, where diversity is embraced, and every individual has the opportunity to thrive."

Khalid Zaman - Chairman Pakistan Business and Disability Board also spoke.

