Imran Khan uses AI-crafted speech to call for votes

Reuters Published 18 Dec, 2023 04:32pm

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s jailed former prime minister, Imran Khan, used an audio clip generated by artificial intelligence (AI) to address supporters in the first event of its kind in the politics of the South Asian nation, though marred by internet disruptions.

The audio, played over Imran’s photograph during an internet rally of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, drew more than 1.4 million views streamed on YouTube and attended live by tens of thousands on other social media.

“Our party is not allowed to hold public rallies,” Imran said in the speech, urging supporters to turn out in large numbers at general elections set for February 8.

“Our people are being kidnapped and their families are being harassed.”

The disruptions to livestreaming fuelled transparency concerns about the upcoming elections, however, with users nationwide complaining of slow internet speeds and throttling, a technique telecoms regulators use to choke streaming on apps.

LHC issues notices to ECP on IK’s pleas

Pakistan’s telecoms regulator said the interruptions were being investigated, but added that internet accessibility overall appeared to be normal.

Imran’s speech was generated from a written version he had approved from prison, said officials of his party.

Murtaza Solangi, information minister in Pakistan’s caretaker government assigned to supervise the elections which has been suspected of favouring Khan’s opponents, did not respond to a Reuters request for a comment.

Jailed since he was convicted and sentenced to three years on graft charges on August 5, Imran is embroiled in dozens of court cases, with some trials held in prison behind closed doors, which legal experts say infringes the right to fair proceedings.

A political crisis has swirled around the 71-year-old former cricket star since his ouster last year in a vote of confidence in parliament.

Court summons IK in illegal Nikkah case on 18th

