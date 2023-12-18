Contemporary education: KP to include tech skills as subjects

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Technical Education, Industries, Commerce and Tribal Affairs, Dr. Aamer Abdullah has agreed with the proposal to equip the students with various technical skills and courses during their academic period as feasible.

He directed the furnishing of a feasible proposal of pilot project, with possible partnership between higher education and technical education institutions with clear possibilities of the success and usefulness of the project.

In this regard, a meeting was held here at Civil Secretariat Peshawar with Dr Aamer Abdullah, in the chair. Keeping in view, the importance of technical skills and skilled education and training in the modern era, the meeting also discussed the inclusion of vocational training courses along with contemporary education.

Secretary Higher Education Arshad Khan said that with the success of this proposed plan, graduates of contemporary studies and secondary and higher secondary certificates as well as students with skills will not remain unemployed, saying such educated youth will be able to find their jobs in the market and will also be able to find decent employment.

The provincial caretaker minister for technical education termed the proposal useful and directed asked that the department of higher education and industries and technical Education to jointly present a feasible and better plan along with the identification of the responsibilities of both departments.

