BAFL 51.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
BIPL 22.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.28%)
CNERGY 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.65%)
DFML 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
DGKC 81.21 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.4%)
FABL 33.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.69%)
FCCL 20.17 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.1%)
FFL 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.48%)
GGL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.48%)
HBL 125.15 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.76%)
HUBC 121.49 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.83%)
HUMNL 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.49%)
KEL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.36%)
LOTCHEM 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
MLCF 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
OGDC 124.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.64%)
PAEL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.83%)
PIBTL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.36%)
PIOC 115.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PPL 123.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.68%)
PRL 35.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.57%)
SILK 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.92%)
SNGP 77.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.18%)
SSGC 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.6%)
TELE 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
TPLP 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
TRG 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.58%)
UNITY 25.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.39%)
WTL 1.98 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (7.61%)
BR100 6,816 Decreased By -6.1 (-0.09%)
BR30 24,757 Increased By 8.4 (0.03%)
KSE100 66,069 Decreased By -60.6 (-0.09%)
KSE30 21,991 Decreased By -52.8 (-0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-12-18

‘E-Service, digitalisation of SITE Limited & SSIC record’ inaugurated

Recorder Report Published 18 Dec, 2023 06:42am

HYDERABAD: President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani has stated that a year ago the Chamber had taken the initiative to resolve the problems faced by traders and to promote their welfare and trade.

HCSTSI had initiated numerous tasks, including digitizing all the records of provincial lands on various elected government provincial and federal platforms, restarting work on the master plan, conducting a city survey of Shah Latifabad and Qasimabad, and proposing official lines of action. Meetings were also held in this regard. He mentioned that the progress on all these tasks is being witnessed today by the caretaking provincial government.

The HCSTSI continue to serve traders across Sindh, being the sole small chamber in the province. These expressions were made by him during his address at the inauguration of “E-Service and digitalization of SITE Limited & Sindh Small Industries Corporation record” by the Ministry of Industries and Commerce, Sindh.

HCSTSI President said that today is a historic day for traders and industrialists in Sindh because SITE Limited and Sindh Small Industries Corporation have digitized all the estates of Karachi, Nooriabad, Kotri, Hyderabad, and Sukkur. Now, all services, including NOCs, permissions, and transfers, will be available online. He highlighted that this new system will introduce transparency, which is crucial for traders since applications will be processed on time, and digital monitoring and efficiency will also be possible.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

site HCSTSI digitalisation businesses community Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani E Service SITE Limited SSIC record

Comments

1000 characters

‘E-Service, digitalisation of SITE Limited & SSIC record’ inaugurated

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

Feasibilities/bankable projects: SIFC to hire top-level consultancy services

Case of getting inadmissible tax refunds: ATIR turns down rectification plea filed by Chinese firm

Sindh barrages project faces $72m financial gap

MoST all set to disband PCRET

Overseas Pakistanis: Depreciation on used cell phones doubled

Oil climbs on drop in Russia exports, Red Sea jitters

IPP leader pledges 300 units of power free if voted to power

Russia eyes additional oil export cuts of about 50,000bpd in Dec

Zee asks Sony’s Indian arm for extension of merger deadline

Read more stories