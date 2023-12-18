‘E-Service, digitalisation of SITE Limited & SSIC record’ inaugurated

HYDERABAD: President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani has stated that a year ago the Chamber had taken the initiative to resolve the problems faced by traders and to promote their welfare and trade.

HCSTSI had initiated numerous tasks, including digitizing all the records of provincial lands on various elected government provincial and federal platforms, restarting work on the master plan, conducting a city survey of Shah Latifabad and Qasimabad, and proposing official lines of action. Meetings were also held in this regard. He mentioned that the progress on all these tasks is being witnessed today by the caretaking provincial government.

The HCSTSI continue to serve traders across Sindh, being the sole small chamber in the province. These expressions were made by him during his address at the inauguration of “E-Service and digitalization of SITE Limited & Sindh Small Industries Corporation record” by the Ministry of Industries and Commerce, Sindh.

HCSTSI President said that today is a historic day for traders and industrialists in Sindh because SITE Limited and Sindh Small Industries Corporation have digitized all the estates of Karachi, Nooriabad, Kotri, Hyderabad, and Sukkur. Now, all services, including NOCs, permissions, and transfers, will be available online. He highlighted that this new system will introduce transparency, which is crucial for traders since applications will be processed on time, and digital monitoring and efficiency will also be possible.

