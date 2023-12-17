BAFL 51.87 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (3.74%)
BIPL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
BOP 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (8.83%)
CNERGY 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (18.56%)
DFML 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.46%)
DGKC 80.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.3%)
FABL 33.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.33%)
FCCL 20.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.65%)
FFL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.21%)
GGL 13.43 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.95%)
HBL 124.81 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.9%)
HUBC 120.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.36%)
KEL 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (15.93%)
LOTCHEM 28.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.79%)
MLCF 41.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.8%)
OGDC 126.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.4%)
PAEL 26.07 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (6.84%)
PIBTL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (10.43%)
PIOC 116.28 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.22%)
PPL 126.26 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (2%)
PRL 35.10 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (3.91%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
SNGP 78.47 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (2.91%)
SSGC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.39%)
TELE 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.5%)
TPLP 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
TRG 90.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.84%)
UNITY 26.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (8.33%)
BR100 6,822 Increased By 89 (1.32%)
BR30 24,749 Increased By 552.5 (2.28%)
KSE100 66,130 Increased By 679.8 (1.04%)
KSE30 22,044 Increased By 176.3 (0.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Arshdeep, Avesh on fire as India crush Proteas in 1st ODI

AFP Published December 17, 2023 Updated December 17, 2023 06:55pm

JOHANNESBURG: Pace bowlers Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan set up a convincing eight-wicket win for India in the first one-day international against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium on Sunday.

Left-armer Arshdeep took five for 37 and Avesh claimed four for 27 as South Africa crashed to 116 all out.

New cap Sai Sudharsan and Shreyas Iyer hit half-centuries as India needed just 16.4 overs to reach the target.

Indian captain KL Rahul said he had expected India’s spinners to play a prominent role on the same pitch on which spin had prevailed in a Twenty20 international on Thursday.

India’s Rahul happy to be flexible in Tests, T20Is

“It was completely different to what we expected,” Rahul said at the post-match presentation.

“There was a lot of help in the wicket and the boys bowled really well.”

Kuldeep Yadav was the only spinner used, taking the last wicket at a cost of three runs in 2.3 overs.

South African captain Aiden Markram said there had been more help for the seam bowlers than he anticipated when he won the toss and decided to bat.

“Credit to the Indian bowlers,” he said. “There was a bit of lateral movement and we weren’t able to settle and build partnerships.”

Threadbare Proteas

India’s dominant performance was testimony to their strength in depth in a match in which both teams were without key players - including their front-line fast bowling attacks - ahead of a Test series starting on December 26.

Arshdeep, who had not taken a wicket in three previous ODIs, and Avesh, with three wickets in five appearances, stepped up to the challenge in emphatic fashion.

By contrast, South Africa’s bowling looked threadbare as they tried to defend the second-lowest total made in ODIs at the Wanderers.

Arshdeep struck twice off successive balls in the second over, dismissing Reeza Hendricks and Rassie van der Dussen for nought.

With the pitch offering help to the seam bowlers, Arshdeep took the first four wickets in a seven-over opening spell and Avesh followed up by taking the next four, also in a seven-over spell.

The left-handed Sudharsan hit his first ball in international cricket for four, striking fellow one-day debutant Nandre Burger through the covers.

Sudharsan could have been out in the same over but South Africa failed to review a not-out decision for leg before wicket. There were two sounds but replays showed his bat hit his boot and not the ball.

Sudharsan went on to make an elegant unbeaten 55 off 43 balls with nine fours.

India included only three players from the side that played in the World Cup final against Australia last month, while South Africa fielded six from the side that lost to the Australians in the semi-final.

“With the amount of international cricket being played you have to rest some players,” said Rahul.

“Chopping and changing is a must in the modern game. We believe in whoever’s here to win the game and do their best for the team.”

The second encounter in the three-match series takes place in Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth) on Tuesday with the third in Paarl two days later.

The first Test begins at Centurion on December 26.

KL Rahul india vs south africa odi

Comments

1000 characters

Arshdeep, Avesh on fire as India crush Proteas in 1st ODI

UK and Germany call for 'sustainable ceasefire' in Gaza

Govt likely to set up ‘Nidra’ to supervise SEZs

Appellate tribunals for elections: ECP directs its provincial chiefs to move high court CJs

Lyon celebrates 500 wickets as Australia thrash Pakistan by 360 runs

Q1 GST collection by Sindh govt up 43pc to Rs48.298bn YoY

Former PPP leader Latif Khosa joins PTI

Money market schemes allowed to invest in debt securities

WHO team calls Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital a 'bloodbath'

More than 60 dead off Libya in latest migrant tragedy: IOM

Bangladesh bag maiden U19 Asia Cup title with big win over UAE

Read more stories