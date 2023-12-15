2 policemen martyred after terrorists attack Police lines in Tank

At least two policemen were martyred on Friday and three others sustained injuries in a terrorist attack in Police Lines in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Tank district, Aaj News reported.

The terrorists attacked the police line and in retaliation three terrorists were killed.

One of several terrorists first exploded himself at the main entrance of a police office and residence block and the others stormed in, said police official Iftikhar Shah told Reuters.

“Our force on guard engaged them in a gun battle for hours and two more police officers were wounded,” he said.

Provincial police chief Akhtar Hayat said three of the attackers were killed. “We are searching for the rest of them, including two who suffered wounds,” he said.

A little known terrorist group that identified itself as Ansar-ul-Islam claimed responsibility, saying it was their first attack, according to a statement sent to a Reuters reporter.

The attack comes after 23 security officials were martyred on Tuesday after a group of six terrorists rammed an explosive-laden truck into a security forces’ check-post in the general area of Daraban.

In a statement issued, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the six terrorists attacked the security forces’ post in Daraban and when their attempt to enter was “effectively thwarted”, the terrorists rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the post, followed by a suicide bombing attack.

“The resulting blasts led to the collapse of the building, causing multiple causalities. 23 brave soldiers embraced martyrdom, while all six terrorists were effectively engaged and sent to hell,” the ISPR said.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities after the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November last year.

As per AFP, the first half of 2023 saw a nearly 80 percent spike in attacks compared to last year, according to the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies.