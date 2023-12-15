Pakistan dig in after Australia dismissed for 487

PERTH: Pakistan weathered a fiery Australian bowling blitz Friday to survive unscathed by tea on day two of the opening Test in Perth as they chase the hosts’ first innings 487.

At the break, they were 43-0 with Abdullah Shafique on 25 and a dogged Imam ul-Haq not out on nine.

They came through 20 overs intact on a pitch that still had some zip, with Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Marsh thundering in with no joy.

Skipper Cummins brought spin king Nathan Lyon into the attack early on and he found some vicious turn in his bid for the four more wickets that will take him to 500.

But the batters held firm, with Shafique in good touch, clattering four confident boundaries so far.

The visitors kept themselves in touch by dismissing Australia early in the second session, after the home side went to lunch at 476-7.

Marsh was bowled by paceman Khurram Shahzad for 90 on the first ball back and the tail collapsed with impressive speedster Aamer Jamal taking 6-111 on debut.

Australia had resumed on 346-5, having dominated the opening day with veteran opener David Warner hitting a defiant 164 to silence his critics.

Marsh began on 16 and Alex Carey 15 with Pakistan desperate for an early breakthrough as they strive to win their first Test in Australia since 1995.

But on another scorching day, the tourists struggled to make an impact with some pedestrian bowling before Jamal was introduced.

Hometown hero Marsh, Australia’s T20 captain, smacked consecutive boundaries off the first over he faced from Shahzad to set the tone.

Preferred to Cameron Green as the team’s all-rounder, he continued in the same vein, crunching 14 runs from one Faheem Ashraf over as he steered the hosts past 400.

Marsh brought up a 66-ball 50 – his fifth in 36 Tests – with a classy pull to the ropes and looked destined to reach three figures. But Shahzad shattered his hopes after lunch, knocking over his stumps as he attempted a big drive.

Jamal then quickly removed Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon, both caught by Agha Salman.

Warner ton silences critics as actions speak louder than words

He earlier trapped wicketkeeper-batsman Carey, eager to make runs to cement his Test spot after losing his place in Australia’s one-day team to Josh Inglis.

Carey survived a big lbw call from Shaheen Shah Afridi on the second ball of the day, but he had no answer to a lightning-quick Jamal delivery that rattled his off stump.

It snapped a dangerous 90-run partnership, with Carey out for 34. Starc also fell victim to Jamal, getting an edge to another pacy ball that removed the bails.