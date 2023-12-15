BAFL 49.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.13%)
CPSC hosts launching ceremony for special edition of PIVOT Magazine

Recorder Report Published 15 Dec, 2023 03:12am

ISLAMABAD: The China-Pakistan Study Centre (CPSC) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) hosted the launching ceremony for the special edition of PIVOT Magazine, titled “10 Years of CPEC: Unlocking Pakistan’s Potential and Future Prospects.”

The event featured eminent speakers and experts, who delved into the CPEC’s remarkable journey over the past decade.

The special issue focuses on the transformative impact of CPEC on bilateral relations between China and Pakistan, regional integration, and overall development. It highlights the journey from a conceptual framework to a tangible reality – advancing the goals of economic development, regional connectivity, and shared prosperity.

The event commenced with introductory remarks by Dr Talat Shabbir, director CPSC, who emphasized the historical significance of the CPEC initiative. He highlighted the evolution of CPEC from its inception to its current role as a catalyst for change in Pakistan and the broader region.

Ambassador Sohail Mahmood (retired), director general ISSI highlighted the commendable progress achieved during the 10 years of CPEC, as a flagship project of President Xi’s visionary Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). He underscored the abiding friendship between Pakistan and China and its key attributes of mutual respect, strategic mutual trust, and mutual support on issues of each other’s core interest.

Ambassador Mahmood highlighted the concrete outcomes of CPEC projects in terms of Pakistan’s energy security, transportation infrastructure, and employment generation. Noting the key elements of CPEC’s next phase, he also stressed the inclusive nature of CPEC, welcoming third-party participation in various sectors. He further stressed that CPEC was in sync with Pakistan’s “pivot to geo-economics.”

Ambassador Masood Khalid (retired), former ambassador of Pakistan to China, lauded the PIVOT Magazine for contributing immensely to public understanding of CPEC and China-Pakistan relations. He emphasized the achievements of CPEC, including completed projects in energy, transport, and infrastructure, as well as the injection of almost $26 billion into the Pakistani economy.

Irfan Shahzad, executive director Eurasian Century Institute (ECI) appreciated the concise and effective presentation of important issues in the magazine. He highlighted the significance of periodicals like PIVOT, providing condensed and valuable information for researchers and experts in the field.

Ambassador Naghmana Hashmi (retired), former ambassador of Pakistan to China emphasized the importance of CPEC in unlocking Pakistan's sea trade route, leading to a shift towards the blue economy. She underscored the need for proactive measures to ensure the success of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and Industrial Economic Zones (IEZs).

Bao Zhong, counselor of political and media section, Embassy of the People’s Republic of China to Pakistan, conveyed congratulations on the successful publication of the special edition. She highlighted the achievements and progress made in various sectors, including healthcare and agriculture, as a result of CPEC. She also enumerated the recent developments in China-Pakistan relations, resulting in further deepening of cooperation in diverse fields.

Muhammad Aamir Khan, DG China Ministry of Foreign Affairs commended ISSI for its excellent work in contributing to China-Pakistan friendship discourses. He emphasized the unique and enduring nature of the Pakistan-China relations, engrained in the two people's DNA, and reflected on the beneficial insights provided in the magazine.

In his concluding remarks, Ambassador Khalid Mahmood (retired), chairman Board of Governors ISSI expressed gratitude for the efforts in publishing the special edition of PIVOT Magazine. He highlighted the magazine's readability as well as CPEC’s focus on both land-based and sea route connectivity, offering economic incentives to Western China.

The launch of this special edition serves as a testament to the ongoing collaboration between China and Pakistan, capturing the essence of a decade-long partnership and paving the way for future opportunities and growth. The magazine provides valuable insights for researchers, policymakers, and enthusiasts interested in the multifaceted dimensions of CPEC and its impact on regional development.

CPEC ISSI China Pakistan Study Centre

