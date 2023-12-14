BAFL 50.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.4%)
BIPL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.33%)
BOP 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (10.24%)
CNERGY 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.83%)
DFML 18.82 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (7.05%)
DGKC 80.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.88%)
FABL 33.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.91%)
FCCL 19.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
FFL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (7.84%)
GGL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1%)
HBL 123.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.57%)
HUBC 120.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.92%)
KEL 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.71%)
MLCF 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
OGDC 125.52 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (3.05%)
PAEL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (6.55%)
PIBTL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (7.2%)
PIOC 115.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.88%)
PPL 122.61 Increased By ▲ 7.41 (6.43%)
PRL 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.44%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.5%)
SNGP 76.45 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.96%)
SSGC 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.91%)
TELE 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.47%)
TPLP 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
TRG 91.65 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.95%)
UNITY 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.21%)
BR100 6,749 Increased By 57.8 (0.86%)
BR30 24,292 Increased By 427.8 (1.79%)
KSE100 65,556 Increased By 275.5 (0.42%)
KSE30 21,914 Increased By 124.8 (0.57%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

IMF board approves release of $151mn for Tanzania budget support

Reuters Published 14 Dec, 2023 01:35pm

NAIROBI: The International Monetary Fund’s executive board has authorised an immediate disbursement of about $151 million to Tanzania after approving its second review of its three-year extended credit facility, the fund said.

The IMF said Tanzania’s economic growth was expected to pick up this year, but faced challenges from an unfavourable global economic environment.

The decision brings total disbursements under the $1.04 billion loan arrangement approved in 2022 to about $455 million, the IMF said in a statement late on Wednesday.

IMF resumes Sri Lanka bailout after China’s debt deal

Tanzania’s finance ministry forecasts the economy will grow about 5.2% this year from 4.7% last year.

The East African country’s economy largely relies on tourism, mining, agriculture and manufacturing.

Tanzania International Monetary Fund’s

Comments

1000 characters

IMF board approves release of $151mn for Tanzania budget support

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

Open market: rupee unchanged against US dollar

Israel bombs Gaza, wants to double down on aggression as rift with US grows

Cipher case: Special court allows in-camera trial of Imran, Qureshi

SC hears former judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s plea against removal

Searle gets DRAP nod for Pakistan’s first locally manufactured Monoclonal antibody

Pakistan rejects reports of dialogue with TTP

Oil rises on US inventory draw, dollar weakness

ADB explains why recovery is still constrained

World Bank says external debt stocks at $126.942bn by end 2022

Read more stories