Dec 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump says he would renege on $3 billion US pledge for Green Climate Fund

Reuters Published 14 Dec, 2023 10:37am

CORALVILLE: Donald Trump, the frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination, said on Wednesday that if elected he would renege on a $3 billion US pledge to a global fund meant to help developing countries cut emissions and adapt to climate change.

The pledge was announced by Vice President Kamala Harris this month in Dubai at the UN COP28 climate summit, although it is subject to the politically divided US Congress, which must authorize the release of funds.

Trump, who has made attacking the administration of President Joe Biden’s investments in renewable energy a core part of his campaign message, said he was opposed to what he called “climate reparations” to other countries.

A campaign aide confirmed that Trump was referring to the $3 billion US pledge to the Green Climate Fund.

Donald Trump claims New York civil fraud trial is impacting 2024 campaign

“When I am back in office all climate reparation payments will be canceled immediately,” Trump said at a campaign event in Coralville, Iowa, adding he would seek to “claw back” any payments made by the Biden administration.

Trump leads his rivals for the Republican nomination by nearly 50 percentage points in national opinion polls, meaning he is likely to face Biden, the presumptive Democratic Party nominee, in the November 2024 election.

Donald Trump US president Joe Biden UN COP28 climate summit

