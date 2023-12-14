IGI Holdings Limited – A Trusted Pioneer in Insurance, Protection, and Financial Planning

In the ever-evolving landscape of financial services, finding a comprehensive solution that caters to insurance, protection, and financial planning needs can be a time-consuming task. With IGI Holdings, it’s easier than you think, an umbrella company that incorporates the diverse expertise of both life and non-life insurance, and stock brokerage.

IGI Holdings unites IGI General, IGI Life, and IGI Securities under its unwavering umbrella. From comprehensive insurance solutions provided by IGI General, safeguarding against the unforeseen, to the forward-thinking financial planning offered by IGI Securities, guiding clients towards prosperity, and the holistic approach to life and well-being from IGI Life, the three companies summarize the essence of comprehensive financial services.

With a legacy of trust, innovation, and client-centricity, IGI Holdings emerges as a pioneer in Pakistan's financial services landscape, fostering enduring relationships and empowering individuals and businesses alike. As the corporation continues to evolve, its commitment to excellence, and ethical practices, IGI Holdings is not merely a provider of services but a partner in the financial success of those it serves.

IGI General Insurance Limited: Your Insurance Partner

IGI General Insurance stands as a cornerstone within the IGI Holdings portfolio as the non-life insurance provider.

IGI General has emerged as a trusted name in the insurance sector. Whether it's Fire, Motor, Marine, Travel, Health, Personal Accident, Home and Miscellaneous Insurance, IGI General's comprehensive range of offerings ensures that clients receive tailor-made solutions to meet their unique needs.

IGI General takes pride in its extensive array of comprehensive offerings, backed by excellent reinsurance arrangements with high-rated foreign reinsurers. Our enduring business relationships with prominent local and multinational companies reflect our commitment to sustained excellence and reliability. IGI General also provides takaful to cater to shariah-compliant product offerings to customers.

Renowned for well-governed operations and unwavering ethical practices, IGI Insurance is among Pakistan's leading quoted insurance companies, extending comprehensive risk management services to distinguished local and multinational firms through an extensive network of branches all across Pakistan.

IGI Life Insurance Limited: Get Healthy, Get Rewarded

IGI Life Insurance Limited, part of the Packages Group, is the life insurance provider within the Group. IGI Life's current product suite includes Life Insurance plans, Accident & Health Insurance and Employee Benefit Solutions.

IGI Life is also among the first few companies to commence the Family Takaful business in 2015 under Window Takaful Operations, thus offering Shari'ah-compliant solutions to our clients.

IGI Life Insurance partnered with Vitality Group International in 2018 to bring Vitality, - The world’s largest behavioural engagement platform to introduce a dynamic and science-based behavior change programme that combines data analytics with rewards and incentives to make people healthier and enhance and protect their lives.

Vitality brings a global perspective through successful partnerships with the smartest insurers and most forward-thinking employers around the world. More than 10 million people in 40 markets engage in the Vitality programme.

IGI Securities Limited: Trusted by Investors for 30 years

Established in 1994, IGI Securities has been a prestigious name in Pakistan's financial services arena for 30 years.

With a robust corporate culture emphasizing professionalism and client-centricity, the company's brokerage expertise is complemented by a full-service research team, state-of-the-art trading platforms, and an advanced compliance and risk management infrastructure.

Its Investment Banking team is well equipped to help corporations meet their capital/financing requirement from debt and equity markets as well as service corporate advisory mandates.

With its head office in Karachi, IGI Securities operates through a network of 5 branch offices across Pakistan in Lahore, Islamabad, Faisalabad, Multan and Rahim-Yar-Khan, catering to individuals and corporate clients across Pakistan as well as abroad.

IGI Securities stands out for its commitment to building enduring client relationships and continuous pursuit of excellence in the industry.

