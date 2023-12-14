BAFL 50.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.1%)
Vice Admiral Ovais appointed Vice Chief of Naval Staff

Recorder Report Published 14 Dec, 2023 05:24am

ISLAMABAD: Vice Admiral Ovais Ahmed has been appointed Vice Chief of the Naval Staff with immediate effect.

The Ministry of Defence has appointed Vice Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami as Vice Chief of the Naval Staff.

The admiral was commissioned in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1989.

He carried out his initial training from Britannia Royal Naval College, Dartmouth (UK) and won the coveted Sword of Honour.

The Admiral distinguished service career includes wide range of Command and Staff appointments.

His major Command appointments were Commanding Officer of a Type-21 destroyer PNS KHAIBAR, Commander Karachi and Commander Pakistan Fleet.

His Staff appointments include Fleet Operations Officer and Chief Staff Officer to Commander Pakistan Fleet, Staff Officer Operations at HQ NAVCENT Bahrain, Director Naval Developmental Plans, Director Naval Operations, Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Operational Plans) and Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations) at Naval Headquarters Islamabad.

