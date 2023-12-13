BAFL 52.07 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2%)
BIPL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
BOP 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.21%)
CNERGY 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2%)
DFML 18.78 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.24%)
DGKC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.83%)
FABL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.33%)
FCCL 19.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
FFL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.12%)
GGL 13.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
HBL 124.50 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.45%)
HUBC 123.81 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (2.83%)
HUMNL 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
KEL 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.53%)
LOTCHEM 29.24 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.96%)
MLCF 42.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
OGDC 127.80 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2%)
PAEL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.88%)
PIBTL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (7.91%)
PIOC 117.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.33%)
PPL 118.90 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (3.39%)
PRL 34.30 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (5.96%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
SNGP 76.60 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (3.37%)
SSGC 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
TELE 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.15%)
TPLP 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.3%)
TRG 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.95%)
UNITY 27.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,860 Increased By 42.2 (0.62%)
BR30 24,619 Increased By 412 (1.7%)
KSE100 66,755 Increased By 328.4 (0.49%)
KSE30 22,258 Increased By 103.5 (0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Arctic warming threatens wider world with rising seas

Reuters Published 13 Dec, 2023 09:42am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The Arctic experienced the warmest summer on record this year, contributing to extraordinary wildfires and melting glaciers while threatening the rest of the world with problems including higher sea levels, a US report said on Tuesday.

Summer surface air temperatures in the Arctic were the highest since at least 1900 as the Arctic continues to warm twice as fast as the rest of the globe because of human-caused climate change, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) 2023 Arctic Report Card.

The annual report showed more frequent extreme weather and climate events with global impact.

Warming across parts of northern Canada and the Canadian Arctic Archipelago coincided with below-normal precipitation over those areas, contributing to an extreme wildfire season there.

Greenland lost another 350 trillion pounds (158.7 billion metric tons) of mass from its ice sheet, extending a trend of losing land ice since 1998.

“Arctic warming has far-reaching long-term consequences beyond the region,” the report said as land ice losses contribute to rising seas that threaten housing, transportation and businesses in coastal cities.

The loss to Greenland’s ice sheet this year was well below the 22-year average because of abundant snowfall, but the heat still took its toll.

Summit Station, the highest point on the ice sheet, experienced melting for only the fifth time in the 34-year record, the report said.

The cumulative melt-day area - a measure of the area that melts each day - approached an all-time record.

Antarctic sea ice cover at record low

The report found that “irreversible climate harms caused by an overheating Arctic will continue to reverberate across North America and Eurasia,” said Brenda Ekwurzel, the director of climate science at the Union of Concerned Scientists, who has conducted climate research in the Arctic but did not contribute to the report.

The report also detailed “unequivocal evidence of Arctic greening” as warmer temperatures, increased precipitation and melting permafrost result in shrubs and trees taking over grassland and tundra.

Higher greening was seen this year in the North American tundra with relatively low greening in the Eurasian Arctic, it said.

So-called “peak tundra greenness” in the Arctic hit the third-highest level in 24 years of study.

Greening could speed climate change by releasing large amounts of carbon dioxide that had been stored in the permafrost.

North American Arctic warming

Comments

1000 characters
Karl Dec 13, 2023 11:04am
... and COP28 cooly sidesteps fossil fuel's contribution and diverts attention to emissions by Food supply chains. Oil Majors win again - while the rest of earth continues to pay the price of their greed
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Arctic warming threatens wider world with rising seas

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

UN demands ceasefire in Gaza as Israel, US show increasing divisions

Q1FY23: Provincial development spending up 38pc to Rs245.5bn YoY

PM terms energy sector a ‘nightmare’

Oil policy deadline: CCoE grants oil refineries 60-day extension

Oil holds soft tone on oversupply concerns, markets await Fed

IMF resumes Sri Lanka bailout after China’s debt deal

Fertiliser plants exempted from gas load-shedding: Ali

Higher tariffs cause power consumption decline: APTMA

PC Board approves draft rules

Read more stories