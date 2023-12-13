BAFL 51.24 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.37%)
BIPL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.75%)
BOP 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.29%)
CNERGY 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
DFML 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.83%)
DGKC 79.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.31 (-4%)
FABL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
FCCL 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.82%)
FFL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.43%)
GGL 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-5.5%)
HBL 122.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.84%)
HUBC 122.00 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.33%)
HUMNL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.96%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
MLCF 41.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.44%)
OGDC 123.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.28%)
PAEL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.2%)
PIBTL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.57%)
PIOC 114.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.56%)
PPL 115.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.65%)
PRL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.79%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
SNGP 75.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.21%)
SSGC 13.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.01%)
TELE 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.87%)
TPLP 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-6.25%)
TRG 91.95 Decreased By ▼ -5.45 (-5.6%)
UNITY 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-7.23%)
WTL 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-7.26%)
BR100 6,709 Decreased By -109 (-1.6%)
BR30 24,038 Decreased By -168.7 (-0.7%)
KSE100 65,347 Decreased By -1080 (-1.63%)
KSE30 21,819 Decreased By -335.4 (-1.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2023-12-13

Houthi rebels claim attack on Norway-flagged tanker

Reuters Published December 13, 2023 Updated December 13, 2023 02:14pm

DUBAI/OSLO: Yemen’s Houthis said on Tuesday they hit a Norwegian commercial tanker with a missile in their latest protest against Israel’s bombardment of Gaza, underlining the risks of a conflict that has shaken the Middle East.

The Iran-aligned group attacked the tanker, the STRINDA, because it was delivering crude oil to an Israeli terminal and after its crew ignored all warnings, Houthi military spokesperson Yehia Sarea said in a statement.

But the tanker’s owner, Norway’s Mowinckel Chemical Tankers, said the vessel was headed to Italy with a cargo of biofuel feedstock, not crude oil. But it did acknowledge a tentative Israeli port call scheduled for January, details it had not offered in the immediate hours after the attack in the Red Sea.

“Upon the recommendation of our security advisors, it was decided to withhold this information until the vessel and her crew were in safe waters,” the company said in a statement.

Following the attack, Israel’s military said it had deployed one of its most advanced warships, a Sa’ar 6 class corvette, in the Red Sea.

The US Navy destroyer Mason responded to the STRINDA’s distress calls and assisted the crew, which was grappling with a fire, the US military said. It said the STRINDA was struck on Monday night by a land-based cruise missile fired from Houthi-controlled Yemen. “The actions that we’ve seen by these Houthis forces are destabilizing, they’re dangerous,” Pentagon spokesperson Major General Patrick Ryder told a press conference on Tuesday.

“So, this is an international problem that requires an international solution,” Ryder said. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin would be travelling to the Middle East next week, including to Israel, Qatar and Bahrain, he said.

The Houthis have waded into the Israel-Hamas conflict - which has spread around the region - attacking vessels in vital shipping lanes and firing drones and missiles at Israel more than 1,000 miles from their seat of power in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa.

On Saturday, they said they would target all ships heading to Israel, regardless of their nationality, and warned international shipping companies against dealing with Israeli ports.

GAZA WAR RIPPLES THROUGH REGION

The Gaza conflict has already spread to other parts of the region, with Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah trading fire and Iranian-backed militias attacking bases of US forces in Iraq.

French frigate FREMM Languedoc intercepted and destroyed a drone that was threatening the STRINDA in a complex aerial attack originating from Yemen, the French defence ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Israel Yemen Norway Gaza Houthis US forces Houthi group Red Sea Israel Hamas war Gaza war Norway flagged tanker

Comments

1000 characters

Houthi rebels claim attack on Norway-flagged tanker

SC suspends verdict against military trials of civilians by 5-1 majority

Imran Khan, Shah Mehmood indicted again in cypher case

IMF review: MoF takes step towards ensuring desired outcome

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

Open-market: rupee sees slight improvement against US dollar

UN demands ceasefire in Gaza as Israel, US show increasing divisions

Oil holds soft tone on oversupply worries ahead of Fed meeting

IMF resumes Sri Lanka bailout after China’s debt deal

Oil policy deadline: CCoE grants oil refineries 60-day extension

Fertiliser plants exempted from gas load-shedding: Ali

Read more stories