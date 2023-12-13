‘Judicial murder’ reference: Purpose is to expose ‘all the perpetrators’, says Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the purpose of ‘Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Presidential Reference’ case is to expose the perpetrators, including the dictator, judges, lawyers, and politicians of the time.

Addressing the media after attending a hearing of the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Presidential Reference at the Supreme Court Pakistan on Tuesday, he said that we hope that our judiciary has decided not only to set history straight but allow for the restoration of trust between the people and this institution.

“We hope from, and it is our appeal to Justice Qazi Faez Isa and every single judge of the Supreme Court to close that door too. No one should attempt to control our Supreme Court in that manner again.”

“We believe that the lawyers, politicians, judiciary, the dictator and the other people who lied and are lying to this day should be exposed before the nation,” he said.

He said that he is present at the building where then President Zardari had sent a reference 12 years ago. He said that 12 years later the hearing took place today, headed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa. “We are grateful to the judges for taking the decision to listen to this case, at last,” he said.

“We want justice for Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and surely, we want the answers to the questions raised by the former president of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari in his reference. We want the stain on this institution and law to be removed. While a decision in this case cannot return the Quaid-e-Awam, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, Mir Murtaza Bhutto, Shahnawaz Bhutto and the Jiyalas of the party who accepted martyrdom to us, we can at least hope that the Chief Justice and his brother judges would do what they can at least.

The nation should be told that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who was labelled a ‘murderer’, was actually the victim. Those who accused him were General Ziaul Haq and the entire system of the time which had been acting as a facilitator. We want to expose the perpetrators, including the dictator, judges, lawyers and politicians of the time,” Bilawal said.

“Our only appeal with the court is that history is rectified, this mistake is corrected and those involved in this crime are brought to book.

The person Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was accused of attempting to murder is still alive and was present in the court, but Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was martyred. Everyone calls Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto a martyr, is a murderer ever called so,” Bilawal asked.

He said that the parameters of the case that involve our Constitution, law, Islamic jurisprudence, and the laws of natural justice and whether they allow for someone to be sentenced to the gallows while the supposed subject of the conspiracy is still alive act as a jarring question mark.

He said, “people of Pakistan had decided long ago that Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto is innocent. They know that Henry Kissinger had said that “We will make a horrible example out of you”, but Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto gifted atomic power to the country and did not compromise on his principles.

The people of this country know that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was a leader of the Muslim Ummah, and not only did he unite the Muslim world, he made them realise their true potential.

Even at the time, when our Palestinian brothers and sisters were suffering, it was the Quaid-e-Awam who made the Islamic leadership realise that the oil they possess is their strength.

They collectively decided to apply an embargo till the Palestinian people are given relief. None of the leaders of the Muslim Ummah involved in this decision died a natural death.”

Bilawal said that the decision should be such that the path towards giving such a ruling is forever closed. This case is never quoted as a precedent in the country’s judicial history, he said.

Responding to questions, he said that the first step towards setting the record straight is providing justice in Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s case. “Every judge has taken an oath to protect the very Constitution whose founder was killed. It is hoped that we attain justice,” he said.

Bilawal said that it is hoped that not only the nation and the PPP are given relief in this case, but it is the right of the other parties to get justice as well, be it the PML-N or the PTI. “Everyone has the right for their cases to be heard under the law and the Constitution.”

Responding to another question regarding the accusations made by Rao Anwar, Bilawal mentioned a slogan made by the jiyalas of Lyari, “Mian Tere Jaan-Nisar, Bashir Memon, Rao Anwar”.

Bilawal said that the judiciary has shown great courage as far as terrorism is concerned. Justice Qazi Faez Isa had given a strong ruling in the case revolving around what happened with the lawyers in Quetta.

“We hope that it is implemented. Our High Court judges and those from within the judiciary have accepted martyrdom, and we have all been a victim of terrorism which is why we should combat it collectively,” he said.

Answering another question, Bilawal said that as far as the election date is concerned, Justice Qazi Faez Isa himself said that it is written in stone that it will happen on February 8. Hence, it should not be questioned whether elections will take place on the exact date, he added.

Referring to Zardari’s statement given in a recent interview, Bilawal said that he had stated that the elections will be held on time and his response upon being pressed further is being taken out of context.

He said that the PPP reposes 100 percent trust in Justice Qazi Faez Isa, and he himself has dismissed any uncertainty regarding the elections. He further said that he would be the first person to speak out if there is any concern over a delay in this regard.

Bilawal said that it is the PPP’s long-standing stance that the institutions and politicians both should operate within their constitutional domains, and it is only after this is achieved that we can progress into a modern state.

However, it is unfortunate that our politicians are still adamant on doing the same traditional politics that has brought nothing but harm to the country in the past, through creating a hyper-partisan and hyper-polarised atmosphere, he said.

He said that we can only serve the people after burying the politics of hate and division, and then work collectively for the sake of the nation.

