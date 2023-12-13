May 9 protests: Court adjourns hearing of IK’s bail plea in 6 cases

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Tuesday, adjourned hearing of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan'sbail petition in six cases registered in connection with May 9 protests.

Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, while hearing the cases, adjourned hearing onbail plea until December 19 in the cases registered against Khan in Tarnol, Kohsar, Karachi Company, Ramna, and Secretariat police stations.

Khalid Chaudhry, Khan's counsel, while arguing before the court, said that the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has approved his client’s bail in three cases. To this, the judge inquired from the counsel on which grounds the ATC approved Khan’s bail.

Chaudhry said that the PTI founder was not present at the site of the protest.

The judge said that the court had summoned a report regarding the production of Khan.

The judge questioned where is the report and prosecution.

To this, the police officials who appeared before the court did not present any reason.

The defence counsel said that the prosecution is intentionally not producing Khan before the court.

He requested the court to order to present his client before the court. The presence of the accused is mandatory in the court during the hearing of bail before arrest, he said.

Meanwhile, the same court extended the interim bail of Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi in another case till January 2.

Bushra Bibi appeared before the court along with her legal team.

During the hearing, the judge inquired from the defence counsel about the status of the petition filed by Bushra Bibi Islamabad High Court (IHC). The IHC has summoned a report regarding audio leaks, the counsel told the court.

The court after hearing the arguments, adjourned the hearing till December 19 and extended the interim bail of Bushra Bibi till January 2.

