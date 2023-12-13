BAFL 51.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.6%)
Ashrafi rejects Indian Supreme Court’s judgement

Recorder Report Published 13 Dec, 2023 05:33am

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker Special Representative for Religious Harmony and Islamic Countries Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi on Tuesday rejected the Indian Supreme Court’s judgement on the status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and stated that Pakistan will raise Kashmir issue at all the international forums including the OIC.

Speaking at a news conference, Ashrafi said that the Indian higher judiciary has become the mouthpiece of Narendra Modi who is conspiring to convert the Muslim majority in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir into a minority.

He said the Indian Supreme Court’s judgment on the status of IIOJK is not acceptable and Pakistan will take the issue at every relevant international platform, including the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

He said that the issue of Kashmir is one of the oldest issues on the UN agenda and its resolution lies in the UN Security Council resolutions. He said Pakistan will continue to stand by their Kashmiri brothers and sisters, adding that it will continue to extend political, diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination.

The Special Representative also announced to launch Hajj awareness campaign across the country in cooperation with Hajj Organizers Association of Pakistan. He said Hajj package under the government scheme has been reduced by Rs100,000. He said that the government wanted to give some relief to the people of Pakistan intending to perform Hajj under the government scheme.

Supreme Court OIC IIOJK Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi

