Absence of Secy irks Senate panel

ISLAMABAD: Senate Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges took serious notice of the absence of the secretary Ministry of Science and Technology who had to submit an inquiry report as directed in the last meeting and decided to convey the matter to the Prime Minister's Office.

The committee met with Senator Muhammad Tahir Bizinjo in the chair at Parliament House on Tuesday.

The committee considered the privilege motion moved by Senator Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen, whereby, he highlighted irregularities in the recruitment process at the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA).

The committee took serious notice of the absence of the secretary Ministry of Science and Technology who had to submit an inquiry report as directed in the last meeting. The committee expressed its displeasure and decided to convey the matter to the Prime Minister's Office and directed that the secretary Science and Technology shall appear in the next meeting and submit an inquiry report.

Additionally, the matter of airing fake news by a private news channel, moved by senators, Professor Dr Mehar Taj Roghani, Rubina Khalid, Dr Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur, and Dr Muhammad Humayun Mohmand, was deferred due to the absence of the movers.

In attendance were senators Syed Ali Zafar, Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti, Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen, Mian Raza Rabbani and Sajid Mir.

Other senior officials of relevant departments were also in attendance.

