BAFL 51.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.6%)
BIPL 22.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
BOP 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (7.84%)
CNERGY 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
DFML 18.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.22%)
DGKC 82.43 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (3.04%)
FABL 33.23 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.28%)
FCCL 19.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
FFL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
GGL 13.78 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.62%)
HBL 123.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.63%)
HUBC 120.98 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.11%)
HUMNL 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.34%)
LOTCHEM 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.09%)
MLCF 42.37 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.22%)
OGDC 125.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 21.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.41%)
PIOC 117.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.86%)
PPL 115.04 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.09%)
PRL 32.37 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (7.33%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.84%)
SNGP 74.24 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (5.68%)
SSGC 13.87 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.31%)
TELE 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (9.23%)
TPLP 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.19%)
TRG 97.43 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.45%)
UNITY 28.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
WTL 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.49%)
BR100 6,818 Increased By 37.3 (0.55%)
BR30 24,207 Increased By 240.7 (1%)
KSE100 66,427 Increased By 414.5 (0.63%)
KSE30 22,155 Increased By 106.7 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-13

Absence of Secy irks Senate panel

Recorder Report Published 13 Dec, 2023 05:33am

ISLAMABAD: Senate Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges took serious notice of the absence of the secretary Ministry of Science and Technology who had to submit an inquiry report as directed in the last meeting and decided to convey the matter to the Prime Minister's Office.

The committee met with Senator Muhammad Tahir Bizinjo in the chair at Parliament House on Tuesday.

The committee considered the privilege motion moved by Senator Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen, whereby, he highlighted irregularities in the recruitment process at the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA).

The committee took serious notice of the absence of the secretary Ministry of Science and Technology who had to submit an inquiry report as directed in the last meeting. The committee expressed its displeasure and decided to convey the matter to the Prime Minister's Office and directed that the secretary Science and Technology shall appear in the next meeting and submit an inquiry report.

Additionally, the matter of airing fake news by a private news channel, moved by senators, Professor Dr Mehar Taj Roghani, Rubina Khalid, Dr Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur, and Dr Muhammad Humayun Mohmand, was deferred due to the absence of the movers.

In attendance were senators Syed Ali Zafar, Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti, Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen, Mian Raza Rabbani and Sajid Mir.

Other senior officials of relevant departments were also in attendance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen Senate pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

Absence of Secy irks Senate panel

Q1FY23: Provincial development spending up 38pc to Rs245.5bn YoY

CDWP clears four uplift projects worth Rs36.22bn

PM terms energy sector a ‘nightmare’

PC Board approves draft rules

Higher tariffs cause power consumption decline: APTMA

Oil policy deadline: CCoE grants oil refineries 60-day extension

Industry and investors: Dispute resolution tribunal to be set up

Fertiliser plants exempted from gas load-shedding: Ali

‘Judicial murder’ reference: 11 amici curiae appointed

Rs940bn target for Dec: FBR chief starts meetings to review progress

Read more stories