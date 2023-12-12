BAFL 51.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.07%)
BIPL 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
BOP 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (9.09%)
CNERGY 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
DFML 18.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.33%)
DGKC 82.81 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (3.51%)
FABL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.57%)
FCCL 19.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
FFL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
GGL 13.83 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.99%)
HBL 123.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.45%)
HUBC 120.40 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.63%)
HUMNL 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
KEL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.01%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.27%)
MLCF 42.43 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.36%)
OGDC 125.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
PAEL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.7%)
PIOC 117.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.86%)
PPL 115.00 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.05%)
PRL 32.37 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (7.33%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.23%)
SNGP 74.10 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (5.48%)
SSGC 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
TELE 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (9.97%)
TPLP 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.66%)
TRG 97.40 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.42%)
UNITY 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.07%)
BR100 6,818 Increased By 37.3 (0.55%)
BR30 24,207 Increased By 240.7 (1%)
KSE100 66,427 Increased By 414.5 (0.63%)
KSE30 22,155 Increased By 106.7 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Fed seen on policy hold until May as inflation edges up

Reuters Published 12 Dec, 2023 08:44pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The Federal Reserve is seen holding off on any interest-rate cuts until at least May of next year, after a government report on Tuesday showed consumer prices unexpectedly edged back up in November.

Futures contracts tied to the Fed policy rate now reflect bets the U.S. central bank will lower the policy rate to a range of 5%-5.25% in May, with further cuts to come later in the year.

Before the report, which showed the consumer price index rose 0.1% last month from October, traders had been more convinced that cooling inflation would allow the Fed to end its hold on the policy rate earlier. But after the report they slashed what had been a nearly 50% chance seen of a March rate cut to about 40%.

“After all the hopes and chatter around near-term rate cuts, today’s CPI report is a little bit of a mood dampener,” said Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management.

US consumer prices unexpectedly rise in November

Traders continue to bet on a total of about four rate cuts next year as the Fed reduces borrowing costs in line with what’s expected to be easing inflation. The Fed targets 2% inflation; the CPI’s year-over-year increase came in at 3.1% in November.

Fed policymakers gather Tuesday and Wednesday for their last meeting of the year, and are universally expected to leave rates where they are in the 5.25%-5.5% range. They’ll also publish projections which will show their own views about the likely future path of rates.

Federal Reserve US Federal Reserve US GDP

Comments

1000 characters

Fed seen on policy hold until May as inflation edges up

At least 23 soldiers martyred in terrorist attack on security forces’ checkpost in DI Khan: ISPR

SBP keeps key policy rate unchanged at 22%

IHC acquits Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference

Pakistan issues demarche to Afghanistan in wake of DI Khan terror attack

KSE-100 ekes out 414-point gain ahead of MPC announcement

Inter-bank: rupee rebounds against US dollar

Open-market: rupee remains unchanged against US dollar

Oil falls 3%, extends losses after US inflation data

UN labels Gaza ‘hell on earth’ as Israel bombs more areas

Read more stories