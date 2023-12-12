MD SML removed as per the law: PD

ISLAMABAD: The Petroleum Division stated on Monday that the removal of the managing director of Saindak Metals Limited (SML) was done in accordance with the prevailing laws and service rules of the company.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) vide its judgment dated 06.10.2023 in WP No 2479/2023 instructed the Prime Minister’s Office, Petroleum Division, Accountant General of Pakistan, and the SECP, to analyse the of matter of appointment of the incumbent managing director, SML. In pursuance thereof, the appointment of the managing director was legally examined by the ministries/divisions.

The speculations regarding the removal of MD Saindak Metals Limited (SML) are trying to portray the matter with linguistic, anti-state and provincial elements which is denounced.

All citizens are equal before the law and adverse action against an individual is subject to due process of law. Hence, the decision at the level of SML Board of Directors and Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) has been taken in accordance.

