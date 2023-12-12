CM launches online learning driving licence app

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi officially launched the online learning driving licence app at his office and appreciated the PITB and IG Police for their efforts.

Emphasizing the significance of the initiative, the CM highlighted the convenience it brings, allowing applicants to effortlessly secure learning driving licences online from the comfort of their homes.

Furthermore, he noted that the Punjab government was extending its support by providing facilities for obtaining learning driving licences at patrolling posts, service centers, and the front desks of police stations.

