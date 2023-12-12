BAFL 51.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.31%)
Governor greets wheelchair cricket team

Recorder Report Published 12 Dec, 2023 05:28am

LAHORE: Pakistan wheelchair cricket team led by President Rukhsana Rajput met Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman here at Governor House Lahore on Monday.

On this occasion, the governor while appreciating the efforts of Pakistan wheelchair cricket team said that the players who bring laurels to the country are the heroes of the nation.

He said that it is a great honor to win the Asia Cup twice in a row. He said that the courage with which you have achieved success is commendable. He said that brave people like them are an example for others. He further said that promotion of the sports activities among the youth is necessary for a healthy society.

The governor Punjab said that sports bring out various positive qualities in the society including endurance, tolerance, patience and discipline. He emphasized that all concerned bodies including Pakistan Cricket Board should patronize and support the national wheelchair cricket team.

Captain wheelchair cricket team Mohammad Zeeshan Tariq told the Punjab governor that Pakistan wheelchair cricket team had the honour to win the Asia Cup in 2019 and 2023, adding that the wheelchair cricket team defeated traditional rival India in one of the Asia Cup.

The governor also distributed certificates of appreciation to the players to encourage the wheelchair cricket team. Pakistan wheelchair cricket team players Sajid Ali Abbasi, Muhammad Imran Amin, Muhammad Umar, Mozan Nawaz, Khalid Shah, Muhammad Shahid, Muhammad Faiz, Ahmed Yar and Muneeb Ashraf were present on the occasion.

