Dec 12, 2023
World Print 2023-12-12

Paris Ritz finds missing 750,000-euro ring in vacuum cleaner

AFP Published 12 Dec, 2023 05:28am

PARIS: Diamonds in the dust — a ring worth 750,000 euros ($807,000), which went missing at the luxury Ritz hotel in Paris, has been found in a vacuum cleaner.

The ring went missing on Friday and its owner suspected hotel staff of theft.

On Sunday, it was found in a vacuum cleaner bag after police launched an investigation, the Ritz said. The hotel told AFP the ring had been found “thanks to the meticulous search work carried out by our security guards.”

“Our client is delighted with this news,” the hotel was quoted as saying.

The owner, described as a Malaysian businesswoman, went to the police on Friday after discovering that her ring, left on the table in her room, had disappeared. On Saturday, she left Paris for London but was expected to return to the French capital to retrieve her ring, Le Parisien newspaper said.

It said the Ritz had offered her three nights’ accommodation as compensation but the businesswoman had no intention of taking advantage of the offer.

