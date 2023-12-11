BAFL 52.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.21%)
BIPL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.75%)
BOP 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.06%)
CNERGY 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.95%)
DFML 18.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.86%)
DGKC 79.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.75%)
FABL 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.66%)
FCCL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.13%)
FFL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.61%)
GGL 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.73%)
HBL 124.40 Decreased By ▼ -5.77 (-4.43%)
HUBC 119.79 Decreased By ▼ -2.83 (-2.31%)
HUMNL 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.99%)
KEL 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.37%)
LOTCHEM 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.43%)
MLCF 41.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.85%)
OGDC 123.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.99%)
PAEL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.04%)
PIBTL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.47%)
PIOC 117.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.51%)
PPL 111.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.64%)
PRL 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-5.82%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.45%)
SNGP 69.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.43%)
SSGC 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.6%)
TELE 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.87%)
TPLP 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.58%)
TRG 94.14 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.39%)
UNITY 27.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.22%)
BR100 6,752 Decreased By -63.6 (-0.93%)
BR30 23,845 Decreased By -400.1 (-1.65%)
KSE100 65,740 Decreased By -483.6 (-0.73%)
KSE30 21,949 Decreased By -173.9 (-0.79%)
Japan’s Nikkei bounces off one-month low on soft yen, Wall Street rally

Reuters Published 11 Dec, 2023 09:47am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rebounded on Monday from a one-month low touched last week, after the yen pulled back from a four-month peak and Wall Street rallied on rising bets of a soft landing for the US economy.

The Nikkei was up 1.6% at 32,817.61, as of the midday recess, in a broad rally that saw 201 of the benchmark’s 225 components rise versus 24 decliners.

The broader Topix rose 1.38%. Gains in the Nikkei came after the index’s worst weekly performance since mid-September last week, which included a 3.4% slide over Thursday and Friday as the yen strengthened, cutting the value of exporters’ overseas sales.

“The rally is extremely broad, (but) we can clearly see that a big part of it is a natural rebound from last week’s steep declines,” said Maki Sawada, a strategist at Nomura Securities.

“That is probably the biggest factor.”

The yen weakened to 145.47 per dollar on Monday, from as strong as 141.60 late last week. US stocks - and particularly high tech shares - had rallied on Friday after robust monthly jobs data bolstered speculation the economy would avoid a recession.

Heavyweight chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron was the Nikkei’s biggest support, adding 76 points with a 3.42% jump.

Chip-testing machinery maker Advantest gained 2.44%.

Exporters rose, with Toyota Motor and Nissan adding 0.93% and 3.1%, respectively. Shares of Sony climbed 1.8% and Nintendo rose 1.5%.

Energy shares outperformed following a rebound in crude oil prices, with a Tokyo Stock Exchange sub-index of the stocks gaining 2.28%.

Japan’s Nikkei touches 4-week low as autos stocks slump on surging yen

The outlook for higher fuel costs sank airlines, with the sub-index slipping 0.28%.

The biggest gainer among the 33 TSE industry groups was the electric and gas utilities sub-index, which rallied 4.1%, led by a 12.61% surge in Tokyo Electric Power Co.

Shares of the power generator continued their multi-day climb to an eight-year peak amid hopes for an early restart of the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant, the world’s largest.

Japan's Nikkei share

