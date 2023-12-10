BAFL 53.19 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.32%)
Tennessee tornadoes leave at least 6 dead, tens of thousands without power

Reuters Published 10 Dec, 2023 10:30am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

Severe storms and tornadoes in Tennessee left at least six people dead on Saturday and caused what local emergency services described as extensive damage with tens of thousands of residents without power.

“At this time we can confirm that three people are deceased, two adults and one child as a result of the tornado that touched down this afternoon.

Additionally, 23 people have been treated at the hospital,“ the Montgomery County in Tennessee said on its Facebook page.

Three more deaths were reported in the suburbs of Nashville, the Nashville Office of Emergency Management said on X, formerly called Twitter.

More than 80,000 people in Tennessee were left without power as of Saturday evening, according to outage tracking website poweroutage.us.

“This is a sad day for our community. We are praying for those who are injured, lost loved ones, and lost their homes,” Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden said.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said there was damage to several homes in the city of Clarksville.

Multiple trees, power lines and houses were also hit by storms in the rural town of Dresden, emergency services said.

Montgomery County, where Clarksville is located, has a population of over 220,000. Officials also urged people to stay off the roads as emergency services were responding to the situation in different areas.

“We are still in the search and rescue phase of this disaster,” the Montgomery County said in its Facebook statement. A local school and church were set-up to shelter those displaced or in need of assistance, the statement added.

Palestinians report Israeli battles in Khan Younis after US blocks Gaza ceasefire call

The National Weather Service had issued a tornado emergency alert earlier on Saturday afternoon for several Nashville suburbs.

“This is a day that nobody wanted or expected,” Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said. “We know there’s extensive damage throughout the community.”

