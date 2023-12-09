BAFL 53.19 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.32%)
TV channels bound to establish bureau offices in provincial capitals: Solangi

APP Published 09 Dec, 2023 05:46am

QUETTA: Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Friday said that license holder TV channels were bound to establish bureaus in all four provincial capitals under the PEMRA rules.

Expressing solidarity with the media fraternity during the protest demonstration held outside the Quetta Press Club (QPC), he said he would take up the issue with the owners of the TV channels to restore the sacked media workers, besides ensuring maximum security to those already working in different news organizations.

The Balochistan Union of Journalists (BUJ) organized the protest demonstration against the forced dismissal of workers from Bol TV, Daily Entikhab and Daily Dunya.

The QPC president, BUJ president, and representatives of all media channels attended the demonstration.

BUJ President Irfan Saeed on the occasion urged the federal and provincial governments to take steps for ensuring protection of the journalists rights since the employment opportunities were already limited in Balochistan.

Balochistan Caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai regretted forced expulsion of journalists from the TV channels and said it was crucial to devise policies for the protection of media workers rights.

