Sindh text board chairman sacked over corruption charges

NNI Published 09 Dec, 2023 05:46am

KARACHI: The caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh on Friday took notice of the alleged corruption in acquiring books worth billions.

Following the alleged mega corruption scandal, the caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh issued a notification and suspended the Chairman of the Sindh Textbook Board, Agha Sohail from his office.

The report revealed that the individuals responsible for acquiring books of more than Rs 2.5 billion ignored the rules of the Sindh Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (SPPRA) and were allegedly involved in corruption. Meanwhile, the additional charge of the Sindh Textbook Board has been handed over to Akhtar Hussain Bugti.

In a similar development, the Chief Secretary of Sindh suspended two officers for three months as the officers allegedly involved in the corruption of Rs 130 million in acquiring government school furniture.

Sources revealed a corruption scandal in the funds specifically allocated to purchase the furniture for the government schools in Sukkur.

The officers, Superintendent Abdul Shakoor Abru and Deputy Director Munawar Mughal were allegedly found involved in corruption by awarding a tender to a known contractor and obtained a commission of Rs 130 million.

The Chief Secretary stated that the final report of the inquiry is underway, if the officers are found involved in the corruption they will be dismissed from their offices.

