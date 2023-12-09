BAFL 53.19 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.32%)
PIEDMC CEO assures WCCI team of provision of promising facilities

Recorder Report Published 09 Dec, 2023 05:46am

LAHORE: A delegation of Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industry calls on CEO PIEDMC Ali Muazzam Syed. The delegation requested to establish a separate industrial cluster in Special Economic Zones of PIEDMC and facilitate the payment plan for women industrialists.

Founder of Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Dr Shehla Javed Akram, Former Presidents Irum Malik, Farah Jahangir, Former senior vice President Faiyzal Nabeel, Former vice president Zaratashia Umar, Executive Members Anam Mir, Shazia Tufail and Anam Tariq were among the delegation. General Manager Business Development Amina Faisal Shah and General Manager Coordination Umar Saeed were also present in the meeting.

CEO Ali Muazzam Syed gave briefing to the delegation on the projects of PIEDMC and the benefits of Special Economic Zones.

The delegation appreciated the efforts of PIEDMC for industrial development and requested to create a separate cluster for women industrialists in the Special Economic Zones managed by PIEDMC and to give special concessions in plot price payment plan.

Ali Muazzam Syed assured the delegation to consider their request and make better provisions.

On this occasion, CEO PIEDMC Ali Muazzam Syed said that women industrialists will be warmly welcomed in the industrial zones of PIEDMC and they will be given all promising facilities so that they can play their crucial role in the economic development of the country.

