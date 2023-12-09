Message from AMB. M . Nyambura Kamau, High commissioner, Kenya High commission Islamabad on the 60th anniversary of Kenya’s independence

TEXT: I wish to extend our warm welcome to you all during this year's 60th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Kenya, the cradle of mankind.

The Republic of Kenya and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan enjoy warm, cordial, and diplomatic relations dating back to 1964 when the Islamic Republic of Pakistan opened her High Commission in Nairobi and the Republic of Kenya reciprocated by opening its High Commission in Islamabad in 1984.

Bilateral relations between the two countries are largely dominated by Trade and Investment worth USD 768m of exports and imports traded between the two countries in 2022. The main products traded are Tea exports to Pakistan and Rice exports to Kenya.

Kenya and Pakistan share more than just Trade and investment but also collaborate in the multilateral arena, defense, technology, and education. However, there is significant progress in unlocking more trade goods and investment opportunities in the areas of health, manufacturing, Agriculture, Technology, education, and tourism among others.

Kenya is progressively working with the Government of Pakistan to explore possibilities of expanding the portfolio of traded goods between the two countries. Kenya's top exports, other than tea, include cut flowers, horticultural products, coffee, fruits, and legumes among others.

Kenya is a renowned tourist destination with flora and fauna characterized by Wildlife in their natural habitats, Mountains, Lakes, white sandy beaches, and diverse cultural phenomena.

As we celebrate this significant milestone, we realize that the growth we have achieved over the years is owed to the cooperation with our friends globally including the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. As we head to the future, we cannot over-emphasize the importance of continued partnerships and collaborations to develop our Nations.

In her engagements with stakeholders in different parts of Pakistan, the Mission has taken note of the great potential that lies in Pakistan in the sectors of health, manufacturing, textiles, surgical equipment, pharmaceuticals, technology, and agriculture.

Kenya is a member of the East African Community which is a customs union of 7 member states including Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), South Sudan, and Burundi with a population of about 300 million people.

Kenya is also a member of the African Union with 54 Member states with a population of 1.4 billion people. Kenya strives to open its borders to other markets in Africa and beyond and this has been signified by being a signatory to treaties including the East African Community (EAC); The Common Market for East and Central Africa (COMESA) (21 member states); and the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) which 47 out of the 54 countries in Africa have signed.

Finally, we take this opportunity to present the key areas in which Kenya is ready and willing for partnerships and investment.

These areas are Manufacturing, Agriculture, Health, Tourism, Technology, Textiles, pharmaceuticals, and Automotive among others. We welcome Pakistani investors to the land of opportunities, Kenya.

Thank you all and a happy 60th Kenya’s Independence Day

