BAFL 51.25 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (2.44%)
BIPL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.19%)
BOP 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.8%)
CNERGY 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.19%)
DFML 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.36%)
DGKC 80.70 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.69%)
FABL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.67%)
FCCL 20.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.04%)
GGL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.74%)
HBL 126.60 Increased By ▲ 5.26 (4.33%)
HUBC 122.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.4%)
HUMNL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
KEL 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (11.34%)
LOTCHEM 28.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
MLCF 42.63 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.02%)
OGDC 125.20 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (3.19%)
PAEL 20.83 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.97%)
PIBTL 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 117.99 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (1.8%)
PPL 113.50 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (2.48%)
PRL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (7.51%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
SNGP 70.05 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.48%)
SSGC 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TELE 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.86%)
TPLP 14.82 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.02%)
TRG 93.20 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.08%)
UNITY 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.1%)
WTL 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
BR100 6,805 Increased By 157.2 (2.36%)
BR30 24,086 Increased By 517.6 (2.2%)
KSE100 66,155 Increased By 1437 (2.22%)
KSE30 22,130 Increased By 535.8 (2.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

USOPC says confident in Paris Games security measures

Reuters Published 08 Dec, 2023 11:05am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) is confident in the security measures planned for next year’s Paris Games, the governing body’s CEO Sarah Hirshland said.

French sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera said on Monday there is no “plan B” for the Games’ opening ceremony, days after a man armed with a knife and hammer killed a German tourist and left two people wounded near the Eiffel Tower.

The attack occurred on the Quai de Grenelle - a spot also included in the plans for the opening ceremony of the July 26-Aug. 11 Games.

Hirshland said the USOPC was in close contact with French officials and that athlete safety was their top priority.

“Our governments are aligned, we have a pretty robust security effort under way and we will continue to have that in place,” Hirshland told reporters.

“I would tell you that at this point, while everybody is extraordinarily conscious of the environment in which we are all living and operating today, we have confidence that those conversations are satisfactory and that the plans are in place that need to be in place.”

Wiegman expects Scotland to be up for England game despite Olympic dream

France has been on high alert since raising its security threshold in October, when a Chechen-origin man with a knife killed a teacher in a school in northern France.

Bomb alerts in tourist attractions such as the Louvre museum and the Versailles palace have also increased in the wake of the Hamas attack in Israel on Oct. 7.

Olympic Games USOPC Sarah Hirshland

Comments

1000 characters

USOPC says confident in Paris Games security measures

Ways identified to salvage economy, back businesses

IMF Executive Board to meet Jan 11 on Pakistan’s loan programme: report

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal gain against US dollar

Open market: rupee stable against US dollar

OGDCL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Sindh

US criticizes Israel on Gaza civilian toll as UN to hear ceasefire demand

Oil heads for 7th weekly loss as supply surplus, weak China demand weigh on market

PM urges business community to take advantage of SIFC

Conversion of plant to Thar coal: JPCL CEO asks PD to take informed decision

Final touches being given to ‘space’ policy

Read more stories