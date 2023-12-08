BAFL 51.25 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (2.44%)
BIPL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.19%)
BOP 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.8%)
CNERGY 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.19%)
DFML 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.36%)
DGKC 80.70 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.69%)
FABL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.67%)
FCCL 20.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.04%)
GGL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.74%)
HBL 126.60 Increased By ▲ 5.26 (4.33%)
HUBC 122.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.4%)
HUMNL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
KEL 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (11.34%)
LOTCHEM 28.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
MLCF 42.63 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.02%)
OGDC 125.20 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (3.19%)
PAEL 20.83 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.97%)
PIBTL 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 117.99 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (1.8%)
PPL 113.50 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (2.48%)
PRL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (7.51%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
SNGP 70.05 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.48%)
SSGC 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TELE 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.86%)
TPLP 14.82 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.02%)
TRG 93.20 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.08%)
UNITY 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.1%)
WTL 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
BR100 6,805 Increased By 157.2 (2.36%)
BR30 24,086 Increased By 517.6 (2.2%)
KSE100 66,155 Increased By 1437 (2.22%)
KSE30 22,130 Increased By 535.8 (2.48%)
Dec 08, 2023
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei touches 4-week low as autos stocks slump on surging yen

Reuters Published 08 Dec, 2023 10:14am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average hit a four-week trough on Friday, as exporters slumped amid a strengthening yen on rising bets for a near-term end to the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) stimulus measures.

The Nikkei lost 1.68% to 32,305.33 as of the midday recess, after hitting its lowest since Nov. 10.

The benchmark is set for a 3.37% weekly decline, its worst week since mid-September.

The broader Topix sank 1.39%, setting up a 2.33% slide this week.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange’s transport equipment subindex was the worst performer by far among the 33 industry groups, dropping 3.81%.

Several Toyota Group companies were among the Nikkei’s biggest laggards, led by parts maker JTEKT dropping 5.63%.

Toyota’s logistics arm Toyota Tsusho slid 5.40%, Subaru lost 4.60%, Denso slumped 45.1% and Toyota Motor fell 4.35%.

A stronger yen erodes the value of overseas revenues when they are repatriated.

The Japanese currency surged more than 2% overnight and hit a four-month high at 141.60 per dollar after BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said the central bank had several options on which interest rates to target once it pulls short-term borrowing costs out of negative territory, in the clearest sign yet of an imminent move away from stimulus.

Japan’s Nikkei tracks Wall Street lower; US jobs in focus

Nomura Securities strategist Kazuo Kamitani said while it couldn’t be ruled out that Ueda intended to strengthen the yen, he likely would have been surprised with the scale of the move.

“Clearly there are a lot of nerves in the market about a normalization of policy…Even if we see yen appreciation continue, the effect on corporate earnings will be pretty much nil,” limiting Nikkei declines, he said.

However, where the yen goes from here is “extremely hard to predict right now,” and a return to a weaker yen might see the Nikkei mark a fresh 2023 peak before year-end, Kamitani added. Of the 225 Nikkei components, 191 dropped, 33 rose and one was flat.

Bank shares outperformed, with expectations for an end of ultra-low bond yields boosting the outlook for returns on lending and investment.

The TSE’s banking index gained 0.67%.

