Dec 08, 2023
World Print 2023-12-08

Dozens injured in Seychelles blast at explosives depot

AFP Published 08 Dec, 2023 05:20am

MAHE ISLAND, (Seychelles): A huge blast at an explosives depot in Seychelles on Thursday injured 66 people and brought down buildings, prompting the country’s “shocked” president to declare a state of emergency for much of the day.

The archipelago — famous for its idyllic white beaches and high-end tourism — is also grappling with flooding and landslides due to heavy rainfall which have claimed two lives, President Wavel Ramkalawan said.

The blast happened in the Providence industrial area in Mahe, the largest island in the Indian Ocean nation, causing huge damage at the site and to surrounding areas, the presidency said in a statement.

Seychelles blast explosives depot Wavel Ramkalawan Seychelles

