‘Lipton: Brewing diplomacy and growth, a shared sip between Kenya and Pakistan’

Press Release Published 08 Dec, 2023 05:20am

ISLAMABAD: Lipton Teas & Infusions, a global leader in the tea industry, made a resounding impact at the 60th Kenyan Independence Day celebration, weaving together cultural unity and economic growth.

Farheen Salman, President BSPAN & GM Pakistan, expressed Lipton’s pivotal role, stating, “Our participation in the Kenyan Independence Day celebration is a testament to Lipton’s commitment to fostering community values. Beyond the numbers, Lipton is a proud partner in the growth of Pakistan, providing livelihoods for 1300 people and actively contributing to their skill development.”

As the singular international tea brand in Pakistan, Lipton showcased its influential position with impressive statistics: a remarkable 45% growth in turnover and an 18% market share, establishing itself as a major player in Pakistan’s thriving tea industry.

This growth has not only contributed to the economic landscape but also provided employment for 1300 individuals, emphasizing Lipton’s commitment to skill development.

In pursuit of Lipton’s mission to create value for all, sustainability stands as the bedrock of their unwavering commitment to excellence. 98 percent of its tea responsibly sourced, eco-friendly packaging, and 66% of its factory operating on renewable energy.

Emphasizing Lipton Teas & Infusions’ strong ties with Kenya, 75 percent of the tea processed and packaged in Pakistan is sourced from the lush landscapes of Kenya.

This significant figure underscores the brand’s commitment to quality and the enduring connection between the two nations.

Lipton takes pride in locally packaging this exquisite Kenyan tea in Pakistan, contributing to the country’s tea industry and celebrating the unique flavors that traverse borders.

Farheen Salman stated, “Lipton’s journey in Pakistan transcends business metrics; it intertwines with the communities we serve. From providing livelihoods to supporting education and contributing to the well-being of our communities, Lipton is more than a brand; we are a partner in the growth of Pakistan.”

As Lipton continues to be a cultural bridge, brewing connections and possibilities for growth through the shared joy of tea, the brand’s commitment to sustainability, job creation, community values, and skill development remains unwavering.

