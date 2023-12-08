BAFL 51.20 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.34%)
BIPL 22.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.62%)
BOP 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.51%)
CNERGY 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
DFML 19.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
DGKC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.43%)
FABL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.83%)
FCCL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.23%)
FFL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
GGL 13.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.81%)
HBL 122.51 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (0.96%)
HUBC 122.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.37%)
HUMNL 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
KEL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.03%)
LOTCHEM 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.78%)
MLCF 42.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
OGDC 123.65 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (1.91%)
PAEL 20.38 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.74%)
PIBTL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
PIOC 116.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.26%)
PPL 113.10 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (2.12%)
PRL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (7.51%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 69.48 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.65%)
SSGC 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.73%)
TELE 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
TPLP 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.64%)
TRG 91.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 27.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
WTL 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
BR100 6,725 Increased By 76.8 (1.15%)
BR30 23,818 Increased By 249.4 (1.06%)
KSE100 65,389 Increased By 671.3 (1.04%)
KSE30 21,855 Increased By 261 (1.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2023-12-08

Under-pressure UK PM insists Rwanda migrants plan ‘will work’

AFP Published 08 Dec, 2023 05:20am

LONDON: UK leader Rishi Sunak defiantly insisted on Thursday that his latest immigration plan will work, as the issue threatened to tear apart his ruling Conservatives, putting his premiership in jeopardy.

Sunak came out fighting after his government’s latest attempt to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda sparked the resignation of his immigration minister who said it did not go far enough. His ex-interior minister Suella Braverman also said the law was destined to fail, and urged Sunak to change course on immigration — a major political battleground in next year’s expected general election.

At a hastily convened news conference in Downing Street, the prime minister sought to appease right-wing Tories who want him to withdraw Britain from the European Court of Human Rights, to stop courts blocking removals.

He also denied that a vote on the Rwanda legislation expected in parliament next week would amount to a confidence vote on his leadership.

“This bill blocks every single reason that has ever been used to prevent flights to Rwanda from taking off,” Sunak told reporters.

“The only extremely narrow exception will be if you can prove with credible and compelling evidence that you specifically have a real and imminent risk of serious and irreversible harm.”

The bill — drawn up after Supreme Court judges last month ruled the deportation plan was illegal as Rwanda was not a safe country — could be voted on by MPs for the first time on Tuesday.

It compels judges to treat Rwanda as a safe country and proposes giving UK ministers powers to disregard sections of human rights legislation.

The proposals have sparked fresh concerns from opposition parties and human rights groups while Rwanda warned it would withdraw from a bilateral treaty signed only on Tuesday if the UK does not respect international law.

A feisty Sunak asserted the primacy of the UK parliament on the issue and also said he would not allow a “foreign court” to dictate what Britain could do.

“This bill will work... we will get flights off the ground, we will deter illegal migrants from coming here and we will finally stop the boats,” he added.

The issue is widening schisms in an already heavily fractured Tory party that has served up four prime ministers in just over four years.

The divisions between right-wingers and moderates have worsened since Britain voted to leave the European Union in 2016, largely on a promise to “take back control” of its borders.

Braverman, sacked by Sunak last month after several incendiary comments, has warned that the Tories face “electoral oblivion” if the Rwanda bill fails.

“It’s certainly going to require a big effort from Sunak and the government to fend off a rebellion,” Chris Hopkins, politics director at polling firm Savanta, told AFP.

Sunak ducked a question about whether he would call an early election — which must be held by January 2025 — if he loses the vote, as some Westminster watchers are speculating.

“I want to finish the job. Finishing the job means getting this legislation on the statute book,” he added.

Sunak has bet his pledge to “stop the boats” on the Rwanda scheme, which has been stuck in the courts since the first deportees were pulled off a flight at the last minute in June 2022 after an injunction from the European Court of Human Rights.

Almost 30,000 irregular migrants have crossed the Channel from northern France in rudimentary vessels this year.

Sunak is also under pressure to crack down on record levels of regular migration. Data released last month showed that 745,000 more people arrived in the UK last year than left.

UK Rishi Sunak European court Suella Braverman

Comments

1000 characters

Under-pressure UK PM insists Rwanda migrants plan ‘will work’

IMF Executive Board to meet Jan 11 on Pakistan’s loan programme: report

PM urges business community to take advantage of SIFC

Jul-Nov period: Rs302.63bn authorised for projects under PSDP

Body to probe smuggling of Afghan transit trade goods

LSG Hydro Power Project: Nepra weighs up grant of concurrence application filed by Korean co

Conversion of plant to Thar coal: JPCL CEO asks PD to take informed decision

Candidates in the election fray: CEC vows to ensure a level playing field

Article 99 of UN Charter: Pakistan welcomes UN chief’s decision

Final touches being given to ‘space’ policy

PSMA concerned at ‘unsustainable’ production costs

Read more stories