PM announces $77.8m ‘Recharge Pakistan’ at COP28

DUBAI: In a historic announcement at the COP28 summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, the Prime Minister of Pakistan Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar introduced “Recharge Pakistan” — a seven year, $77.8 million activity to use nature to help adapt to climate change. Recharge Pakistan will be a big step for Pakistan to protect itself from the effects of climate change.

The announcement was made at Pakistan’s pavilion at COP28, where delegates, environmentalists, and world leaders gathered to discuss and find solutions to climate change-related challenges.

Recharge Pakistan has unlocked a total of $77.8 million in grants – with $66 million from the Green Climate Fund (GCF); $5 million from USAID; $5 million from The Coca Cola Foundation, and $1.8 million from WWF-Pakistan.

The activity will revolutionize the way Pakistan takes care of its environment. It will use nature-based solutions and help ecosystems adapt. It will also improve the health of the Indus Basin, making it more resilient against climate change, and protect the vulnerable people in that area.

Focusing on “green infrastructure” and using nature to adapt is an important move because climate change incidents are happening frequently and getting worse, making Pakistan’s financial problems even bigger. The fact that the Green Climate Fund (GCF) has approved this activity shows that the world understands its importance for Pakistan’s climate change resilience.

Addressing the global community at COP28, Prime Minister Kakar emphasized the urgency of collective action against climate change. In his announcement, he stated “The majority of Pakistan is part of the Indus basin and to adapt Pakistan to climate change, we must adapt the Indus Basin to climate change.

The Government of Pakistan is clear on its priorities with the Living Indus; which emphasizes nature-based solutions and ecosystem based approaches that seek to mobilize a movement which will restore and promote a healthy Indus.

The Recharge Pakistan project is a flagship project, which is central to our efforts to reducing flooding and drought impacts. Under the Living Indus framework, this project will not only benefit millions of our citizens but will also serve as a model for climate innovation at a global scale.”

The US Ambassador to Pakistan stated that “Recharge Pakistan is a groundbreaking partnership between our two governments, the Green Climate Fund, the Coca-Cola Foundation, and the World Wildlife Fund.

Not only does it help Pakistan pivot towards ecosystem-based adaptation and green infrastructure, but it places this country’s communities at the centre of climate and resource management decision-making.”

Speaking about the announcement, Saadia Madsbjerg, President of The Coca Cola Foundation stated, “We are excited to provide USD 5 million as part of a funding coalition that has successfully brought multiple partners to resolve a complex problem. With our partners, we stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the vulnerable Pakistani communities susceptible to the threat of floods along the Indus River. 90 percent of agricultural production in Pakistan is supported by the Indus Basin, and nature-based solutions to improve river health are therefore a critical part of long-term sustainability.”

Speaking on behalf of WWF, President WWF, Dr Adil Najam stated, “This is a momentous occasion for Pakistan as the Recharge Pakistan project is a testament to the shared responsibility we bear towards our environment and communities. Because of the 2022 floods, we stood at a crossroads as to how we perceive climate adaptation in Pakistan. With this project, we are restoring the Indus Basin and fortifying Pakistan’s resilience.”

Hammad Naqi Khan, Director General WWF-Pakistan, in his remarks at the session stated, “The climate crisis demands the right finance, the right partnerships and the right planning. This project is a classic example of all three.

Through ecosystem-based adaptation and nature-based solutions, we are taking a bold step towards safeguarding our ecosystems and ensuring a sustainable legacy for generations to come. We are thankful to all the stakeholders for ensuring that this project has come to fruition.”

Recharge Pakistan is a collaborative effort of Pakistan’s Ministry of Climate Change, the Federal Flood Commission under the Ministry of Water Resources, local communities in Dera Ismail Khan, the Ramak Watershed, and Manchar-Chakar Watershed, the Green Climate Fund, the US Agency for International Development, the Coca-Cola Foundation, and WWF.

