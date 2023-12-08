BAFL 51.39 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (2.72%)
BIPL 22.68 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.2%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.95%)
CNERGY 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
DFML 19.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.26%)
DGKC 78.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.5%)
FABL 33.38 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.61%)
FCCL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.23%)
FFL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
GGL 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.1%)
HBL 123.00 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (1.37%)
HUBC 122.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.4%)
HUMNL 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
KEL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.03%)
LOTCHEM 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.96%)
MLCF 42.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 123.55 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (1.83%)
PAEL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.84%)
PIBTL 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 116.54 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.55%)
PPL 112.90 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.94%)
PRL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (7.51%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 69.50 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.68%)
SSGC 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.88%)
TELE 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.8%)
TPLP 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.98%)
TRG 91.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.55%)
UNITY 27.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.23%)
BR100 6,725 Increased By 76.8 (1.16%)
BR30 23,817 Increased By 249 (1.06%)
KSE100 65,372 Increased By 653.8 (1.01%)
KSE30 21,850 Increased By 255.6 (1.18%)
Markets Print 2023-12-08

Cotton spot rates

Published 08 Dec, 2023

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Thursday (December 07, 2023)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 06-12-2023
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        17,000        235        17,235        17,235          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           18,219        252        18,471        18,471          NIL
===========================================================================

Cotton cotton crop Cotton spot

