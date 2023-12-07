BAFL 50.01 Increased By ▲ 3.51 (7.55%)
BIPL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (5.39%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.45%)
CNERGY 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.88%)
DFML 19.16 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.81%)
DGKC 80.99 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.24%)
FABL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (7.62%)
FCCL 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.44%)
FFL 9.64 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.84%)
GGL 13.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.08%)
HBL 122.00 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (3.43%)
HUBC 122.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.01%)
KEL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (13.39%)
LOTCHEM 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.4%)
MLCF 42.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.45%)
OGDC 122.26 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.03%)
PAEL 19.90 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (5.63%)
PIBTL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.98%)
PIOC 116.50 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (2.45%)
PPL 111.00 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (2.45%)
PRL 29.58 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (6.33%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.8%)
SNGP 69.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.22%)
SSGC 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (5.43%)
TELE 8.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.8%)
TPLP 14.67 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.47%)
TRG 91.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.91%)
UNITY 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.59%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.55%)
BR100 6,659 Increased By 115.7 (1.77%)
BR30 23,649 Increased By 439 (1.89%)
KSE100 64,823 Increased By 904.9 (1.42%)
KSE30 21,629 Increased By 276.8 (1.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine’s Danube port infrastructure hit by Russian drones, driver killed

Reuters Published 07 Dec, 2023 12:59pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

KYIV: A driver was killed and grain infrastructure damaged by a Russian drone attack on Ukrainian grain infrastructure near the Danube River, the governor of Odesa region said on Thursday.

The governor said the drones attacked over two hours overnight, and that while most were shot down, some got through, damaging a storage building, an elevator and trucks.

Ukraine’s Danube ports have become a key artery for the country’s huge export volumes of grain as Russia blockades the Black Sea since invading its neighbour in February 2022.

Moscow hit Danube port infrastructure with waves of drone attacks in August and September, but the latest overnight attack came after a lull in such strikes.

Russia sees shrunken, neutral Ukraine as basis for peace

Ukraine’s air force said 18 Shaheds were launched in total at the southern Odesa region and Khmelnytskyi region, which is in west Ukraine.

Fifteen of the drones were shot down by air defence rocket systems and mobile fire groups, the air force said.

Ukraine Russia-Ukraine war Danube River Russian drone attack

Comments

1000 characters

Ukraine’s Danube port infrastructure hit by Russian drones, driver killed

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Open market: rupee unchanged against US dollar

Illegal foreigners impact Pakistan’s security, economy: COAS

Death toll from fire at Karachi’s Ayesha Manzil rises to 5

Israel advances in south Gaza city as fearful civilians search for safety

Engro Polymer and Chemicals inks gas supply deal with SSGC

Soaring pollution in Pakistan’s Lahore fills wards with sick children

Oil stages small recovery as weak economic outlook lingers

‘Illegal’ LCs, forex market speculation: MoF set to share list of banks with SIFC today

Govt likely to drop 137 PSDP nonstarters

Read more stories